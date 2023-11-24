CANEX WKND: Afreximbank Deal Room applications now open

Africa’s largest gathering of creative industry professionals, CANEX WKND, is taking place from 16-19 October 2024, in Algiers, Algeria.

The event, hosted by The African Export Import Bank, (Afreximbank), in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, will build on the success of previous events, most recently CANEX at IATF2023 that was held in Cairo. Last year’s edition brought together delegates from across the continent representing a wide range of creative sectors. CANEX WKND will further develop conversations and provide even more business to business/government opportunities through a four-day gathering that will be held under the theme: One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World. Registration to the event is free and now open: https://wknd.canex.africa/

Given the relevance and opportunities provided by the creative economy as a key driver for development and job creation, Afreximbank has deployed the Creative Africa Nexus Programme to facilitate the development and growth of the creative and cultural industries in Africa and the diaspora. The programme provides a range of financing and non-financing interventions to support Africa’s production, trade and investment in creative assets and development of the broader ecosystem.

In light of this, as part of the CANEX WKND, Afreximbank will be hosting a ‘CANEX Deal Room’, where entrepreneurs will be given the opportunity to present bankable projects/ opportunities in the Creative and Cultural Industries to financiers and investors. Afreximbank and sister financial institutions in attendance will consider both Debt and Equity for transactions that fall under the following segments:

Film and television



Music



Franchising



Fashion



Infrastructure for the creative industry

ELIGIBILITY

GENERAL ELIGIBILITY

Geography: Africa based enterprises (public or private) registered/ or with significant presence on the African continent and bound by company laws of one of Afreximbank’s participating states.



Ownership and control: Entities either fully or partly owned by Africans or Africans in the diaspora (minimum African ownership of at least 25% equity), provided proof of link to an African in Diaspora is established;



Operating history: Companies must have been in operations for at least 3 years with a demonstrated history of performance in their respective sectors. Please note that infrastructure projects are exempted from this, as those transactions can be done under green-field or brown field project finance basis.



Team: Company must employ at least 50% African talent based and working in Africa.



Product: Products must promote African talent and creativity for local and international audience.

Please send your proposals/decks to be reviewed by close of business, 1 October 2024

Creative Africa Nexus

Email: moc.suxenacirfaevitaerc@ofni

Copied to:

Name: Khanyi Mashimbye

Email: moc.knabmixerfa@eybmihsamk

Name: Frederick Seidu

Email: moc.knabmixerfa@udiesf

Name: Victor Mukete

Email: moc.knabmixerfa@etekumv

Proposals must be received not later than the deadline. Any clarification requests should be submitted to the above-mentioned email address. Late submissions will be disqualified. More information can be found on Submit Your Proposal Now: Unlock Funding at CANEX Deal Room.



