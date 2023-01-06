Industries

    Botswana to invest economic gains in infrastructure focused stimulus

    By Brian Benza
    5 Feb 2024
    Botswana sees a recovery in economic growth this year and plans to increase spending on infrastructure development in a "stimulus" budget, its finance minister said on Monday.
    A car drives past a construction site of the Central Business District (CBD) in the capital Gaborone. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    A car drives past a construction site of the Central Business District (CBD) in the capital Gaborone. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

    South Africa's neighbour country's economy was hit by a decline in demand for diamonds last year. The gems generate about 30% of its revenue and 70% of its foreign exchange earnings.

    Finance Minister Peggy Serame said in a budget speech that growth was estimated at 3.2% in 2023, lower than a previous forecast of 3.8%, picking up to 4.2% this year and 5.4% in 2025 premised on the world economy recovering.

    Nigeria's Tinubu approves new infrastructure fund to boost competitiveness

      21 Jul 2023

    Serame said the 2024/25 fiscal year's budget deficit was estimated at 8.69bn pula, higher than the current fiscal year's estimated 7.13bn pula deficit.

    "The proposed budget will address a wide range of infrastructure gaps," she said, citing projects planned in the water, transport and energy sectors. Overall, spending on infrastructure development would rise more than 33% in 2024/25.

    The government will seek to mobilise additional resources by issuing instruments such as inflation-linked bonds and green bonds, she added.

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/


