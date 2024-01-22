Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Primedia BroadcastingDash Digital StudioLocation BankOnPoint PRAPO GroupeMediaVERVEKLAHustle Media365 Digitalicandi CQAfriGISClockworkMembrana MediaBroad MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Search for:

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

#OrchidsandOnions Special Section

Home | Brendan Seery | Twitter

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    #OrchidsandOnions: Betway stands out at SA20 cricket league

    Brendan SeeryBy Brendan Seery
    22 Jan 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    I’ve always been sceptical about the marketing value of putting branding or logos on sports kit. The question I ask is: Does it actually sell your product or did you put it there because the CEO/marketing director likes that particular sport?
    #OrchidsandOnions: Betway stands out at SA20 cricket league

    I am not talking about products which are specifically linked to the sport – like Toyota’s Hilux vehicles charging through the sand on the Dakar Rally, or sports equipment maker IXU, whose bats are featuring prominently in the current Betway SA20 cricket league.

    Does sponsorship work?

    If I am in the market for a bakkie, then I want one which has earned its Dakar stripes – like the Hilux, even though I know, as a petrolhead, that the vehicles used in that rally bear little resemblance to those who can buy off the showroom floor. Likewise, when I see another thunderous six heading into the crowd at the Betway SA20, off an IXU bat, then that’s the one I want.\

    But why, I ask with tears in my eyes, would I think: Let me go off this instant and buy some Kellog’s noodles, because their patch is on the uniform of one of those Betway SA20 teams? Mind you, that is assuming I even saw it in the first place because it is smaller than the badge on a high school blazer.

    Frankly, when I am watching T20 cricket – either in person or on TV – the last thing I am thinking about is buying noodles. Ditto with the Emirates Airline naming sponsorship of Ellis Park and the Lions rugby team. Does that make me want to go out and buy a ticket on the Middle Eastern mega-carrier? Nope. Whichever airline has the best price will get my money…

    Colourful circus

    However, of all of those involved in this Betway SA20 circus – and I mean that in the nicest way, because it is also colourful, family entertainment – the title sponsor has really hit the nail on the head.

    Capitalising on the excitement, the betting organisation has been sponsoring sports show slots on local radio stations – and feeding them odds on the teams. To make it more exciting? Maybe? To get punters to put their money down? Definitely.

    #OrchidsandOnions: Club Med invokes holiday bliss, KFC & Gift of the Givers add hope
    #OrchidsandOnions: Club Med invokes holiday bliss, KFC & Gift of the Givers add hope

      7 Dec 2023

    But I think the best piece of marketing has been to generate a huge buzz among the stadium crowds by offering a R2m prize for the best one-handed “spectator catch” of the tournament.

    And their clever little videos, around the theme “The What Could Have Been Club”, are brilliant. All feature morose cricket fans, who believe they missed out on potential millionaire status…by being unable to pick up the ball because they were the designated beer carrier for their mates; or decided to leave early to miss the traffic…

    It’s funny but also a strong reminder that this is more than just a cricket match and that spectating is now a participatory sport, too.

    For wringing the maximum bang for their sponsorship buck out of the Betway SA20 tournament, Betway deserves this week’s Orchid.

    January blues

    “Januworry”, the month where just about everybody is tapped out physically, emotionally and, most important, financially from the December excesses, has always been a prime time for brands to start pitching to consumers about money they can save.

    Hippo.co.za – the site which aggregates offers in one place related to insurance – has decided that being inane is going to work for them. So, on the premise that people lie to their friends in Januworry to cover up the fact that they’re broke, it has concocted a series of ads which are more irritating than funny. (That is something which I have noted before…)

    The one which particularly galls me is the one when the dude tries to lie by saying he has an eye infection and cannot go out with his friends. No problem, they say, we’ll come over. Cue frantic efforts to produce swollen eyes – from onions to hot sauce. The result is one gruesome-looking man.

    Some of the other “excuses” conjured up by the ad copywriters are borderline acceptable, but I think the concept is laboured and trying to be too clever.

    And, a man with a grotesquely disfigured face ain’t going to persuade me to use your product, however broke I may be.

    So, an Onion to hippo.co.za

    Read more: advertising, marketing, sponsorship, cricket, sports, Brendan Seery, Hippo, Betway, KIT
    NextOptions

    About Brendan Seery

    Brendan Seery has been in the news business for most of his life, covering coups, wars, famines - and some funny stories - across Africa. Brendan Seery's Orchids and Onions column ran each week in the Saturday Star in Johannesburg and the Weekend Argus in Cape Town.


    Related

    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024
     2 hours
    Albert Makoeng is the head of sales at theSALT. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: The influencer gold rush - amping up budgets by 30%
     3 days
    Image supplied. Ciaran McKivergan, founder and managing director at 8909 looks at how the migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities is going to make life simultaneously easier and tougher for the creative industry
    #BizTrends2024: Ciaran McKivergan - The migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities
     3 days
    Source:
    Warc report: Advertising spend to double in 2024
    18 Jan 2024
    Image supplied.
    Little Black Book's Immortal Awards 2023 winners
    18 Jan 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Jordan Major - Instead of trying to do everything, do the simple things exceptionally well
    #BizTrends2024: Jordan Major - Instead of trying to do everything, do the simple things exceptionally well
    17 Jan 2024
    Stellar debut for RAPT Creative in Scopen&#x2019;s 2023 Agency Scope
    Stellar debut for RAPT Creative in Scopen’s 2023 Agency Scope
    16 Jan 2024
    Veronica Moleele is the CEO of Penquin. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Inclusive marketing takes centre stage
     16 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz