    Applications now open for the 2026 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation

    The Royal Academy of Engineering has opened applications for the 2026 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, calling on engineers and innovators in South Africa to submit scalable solutions with social or environmental impact.
    8 Sep 2025
    8 Sep 2025
    Norah Magero – Kenya (2022 Winner)
    Norah Magero – Kenya (2022 Winner)

    The award, one of the continent’s largest of its kind, offers a total of £85,000, including £50,000 for the overall winner.

    Supporting early-stage innovation

    Since its launch in 2014, the Africa Prize has supported over 165 businesses across 22 countries with training, mentoring, and access to funding networks.

    Previous South African finalists include Indira Tshiteta, whose platform BlueAvo connects creative brands with local content creators, now operating across multiple African countries.

    "Each year, the Africa Prize attracts innovators across the continent. This year, we aim to reach even more engineers and entrepreneurs with scalable ideas," says Meredith Ettridge, associate director, International, at the Royal Academy of Engineering.

    Edmund Wessels - South Africa (2023 Winner)
    Edmund Wessels - South Africa (2023 Winner)

    Programme details

    Up to 16 candidates are shortlisted each year, gaining access to an eight-month training programme covering business, financial management, and market analysis.

    Mentorship in technology and engineering, alongside entry into a broad network of industry leaders, supports turning early-stage innovations into market-ready solutions.

    Eligible applicants must be based in sub-Saharan Africa, be over 18 years old, and be fluent in English. Innovations should have early-stage commercial viability.

    Hardware entries require working prototypes and customer interest; software entries require functional minimum viable products and evidence of traction. Required documentation includes a letter of support, a technical diagram, and a photo of the innovation.

    Deadline and application

    Applications for the 2026 Africa Prize close on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 4pm (UTC+1). The Prize has introduced a two-stage submission process this cycle to streamline the application and review process. Interested candidates can apply at africaprize.raeng.org.uk
    .

    startups, African entrepreneurs, software innovation, Royal Academy of Engineering, Engineering Innovation, construction and engineering
