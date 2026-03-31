Amazon South Africa celebrates top sellers at 2nd Annual Seller Summit

Amazon South Africa has reinforced its commitment to local entrepreneurship, hosting its second annual Seller Summit and unveiling the inaugural Seller Awards, spotlighting businesses driving growth and innovation in the country’s digital retail economy.

Jacque Keth, owner of Romtech Online (second from left), Amazon top seller and winner of the Golden Smile Award. Image supplied

Bringing together more than 300 entrepreneurs, industry leaders and top-performing sellers, the Summit focused on equipping small and medium-sized businesses with the tools needed to scale on Amazon’s marketplace.

From AI-driven insights to fulfilment strategies and brand-building masterclasses, the event reflected the platform’s broader push to enable local sellers to compete both locally and globally.

However, the defining moment of the summit was the introduction of the Amazon South Africa Seller Awards, celebrating businesses that have demonstrated exceptional performance, creativity and customer commitment.

Recognising Amazon SA’s top marketplace sellers

Top honours of the evening, the Amazon Golden Smile Award, was awarded to Romtech Online. Recognised for exceptional performance and customer satisfaction, the business has built a reputation for reliability and service excellence — key drivers of long-term success in e-commerce.

“The significant success we’ve experienced on Amazon is a direct result of their commitment to providing excellent value, supported by a team that enables us to sell without friction,” said Jacque Keth, owner of Romtech Online.

“Amazon has demonstrated that they genuinely care about their marketplace sellers and are eager to build a strong, mutually beneficial, and lasting relationship with us.”

Among the standout winners was Skin Functional, which took home the Amazon Shop Mzansi Award. The brand was recognised for its strong local identity, product quality and ability to connect with consumers through authentic storytelling—proving that proudly South African brands can compete at the highest level.

The Amazon Rising Star Award went to A & F Home, a newcomer that has achieved rapid growth within its first year on the platform. Its success highlights the increasing accessibility of digital retail for emerging entrepreneurs who can scale quickly with the right tools and strategy.

"South Africa is powered by sellers who have built, scaled, and thrived through innovation, resilience, and relentless ambition," said Suzelle Abe, head of marketplace at Amazon South Africa.

"These awards celebrate the milestones, breakthroughs, and success stories that have defined the selling journey for entrepreneurs across every category and size."

A platform for growth and innovation

According to Robert Koen, Amazon managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, independent sellers remain central to Amazon’s value proposition.

Robert Koen, managing director for Amazon sub-Saharan Africa at the Seller Summit. Image supplied

The summit underscored the company’s focus on supporting these businesses through infrastructure, insights and global best practices.

A keynote by Mushambi Mutuma, a renowned author and tech leader with over 18 years of experience building brands across Africa and the United States, spoke about “The Adaptability Code” and provided guidance on how companies can thrive in an evolving digital world, sharing insights on technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Mushambi Mutuma, renowned innovation and digital transformation expert, tech leader, and author of The Adaptability Code. Image supplied

Building a competitive digital retail ecosystem

The Seller Summit reflects a broader trend in South Africa’s retail sector: the rise of platform-enabled entrepreneurship. With lower barriers to entry and access to national and global markets, more businesses are leveraging e-commerce to scale faster and more efficiently.

For Amazon, the strategy is clear — invest in sellers, strengthen the ecosystem, and build a marketplace that balances selection, price and convenience with local relevance.