Sona24: Agbiz highlights the need for a pragmatic approach in land reform

In response to President Ramaphosa's 2024 State of the Nation Address, Agbiz chairperson Francois Strydom has expressed appreciation for the spotlight on South Africa's real gains in land reform. "As can be expected in an election year, the focus was largely on counting the successes of the fourth administration. While we would have liked to see bolder steps taken to stimulate our economy, the value of recognising the sector’s efforts towards land reform cannot be overstated. The agricultural sector is highly competitive and capital-intensive. In the absence of direct state support, inter-generational knowledge and investments are often required to buffer against shocks brought on by a volatile market and climate."

Source: sandro mattei via Unsplash

"This is a tough environment for new entrants, but despite these challenges, we have managed to achieve a real and lasting transformation. The industry has played a significant role in this transformation by providing skills transfer and financial and technical support." says Strydom, highlighting the industry's pivotal role in skills transfer and providing financial and technical support.

"The industry has played a significant role in this transformation by providing skills transfer and financial and technical support. Acknowledgement of the progress that we have made is a breath of fresh air, especially after an attempt in the recent past to amend the Constitution to allow for expropriation without compensation." Strydom also extended gratitude to Agbiz's members, affiliates, and staff, recognising the pivotal role of chief economist Wandile Sihlobo, as acknowledged by the President.

Agbiz CEO, Theo Boshoff, provided insights outside the realm of land reform and noted a lack of substantial policy direction in the address for the upcoming year. He interpreted the address as an affirmation that the state is not deviating from commitments made in the previous Sona, allowing critical processes to reform electricity, logistics, and water infrastructure.

"Business has invested a great deal of time, capital, and goodwill into these collaborative efforts," observed Boshoff. He expressed hope for the continued support of these processes at a critical time, resisting the temptation to shelve longer-term pragmatic approaches in favour of populist measures. "We hope that this trend will continue after the elections, as our economy sorely needs a dose of pragmatism," concludes Boshoff.

Agbiz says that it remains optimistic about the future, urging a pragmatic approach to steer South Africa's economic trajectory effectively