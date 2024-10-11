Africa Health Congress tackles mental health crisis among healthcare workers

The upcoming Africa Health Congress in Cape Town at the end of this month will focus special attention on the mental health of healthcare workers (HCWs). This aligns with South Africa's declaration of the month as Mental Health Awareness Month.

This premiere healthcare event will play host to experts in the field of mental health, including Dr Joshua Awesome, coaching psychologist and founder of the African Institute of Mind.

Dr Awesome will chair a session entitled Thrive-MD, which will tackle this issue and offer practical tools and techniques for managing stress for HCWs.

He stated that mental health issues among healthcare workers are a significant concern, primarily due to the high levels of stress they experience. The ongoing pressures within healthcare systems, especially in Africa, have reached critical levels, further intensifying the strain on healthcare professionals.

Between the impact of funding challenges, staffing crises, regulations, the range of medical conditions of patients requiring care, research needs, and the lasting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the healthcare sector is under unprecedented strain.

The invisible burden, however, is carried by those who serve at the frontlines. While the stress levels of HCWs are high, their mental health is low and this has a direct effect on the quality of care they are able to provide.

Thrive-MD (Tools for Healthcare’s Resilience, Inspiring Vitality and Empowerment) is specifically directed at physicians, nurses, heads of department, chief medical officers, hospital administrators and hospital human resources practitioners, and is designed to empower HCWs to combat burnout and enhance wellness.

Delegates will be equipped with knowledge to build resilience and cope with the challenges of the healthcare profession. In addition, there is an emphasis placed on enabling HCWs to advocate for systemic changes that promote HCW wellbeing and create healthier work environments for HCWs.

Along with Awesome, Margaret Kagwe (mental health advocate and founder of Esteem Mental Health Consultancy, Kenya), Solomon Rataemane (psychiatrist), Keleutwile Charlotte Ruwona (founder and chief executive officer of Valor Mental Health Foundation, Botswana) and Tunde Massey F. Ojo (national co-ordinator of mental health in the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria) will present the three-hour session that will offer delegates practical tools and techniques for managing stress and promoting self-care in their daily lives.

As healthcare workers are reporting record-high incidents of burnout, depression, anxiety and stress, actionable strategies are needed in order to provide the care and support needed for them to be able to care for others.

Part of that is support provided by policy and governance, and a culture shift is necessary. The Thrive-MD Session at Africa Health will urge leaders to confront and dismantle the stigma surrounding mental-health care. Support needs to be available for HCWs to speak about their mental-health challenges with “vulnerability” in a “more conscious work environment”, Dr Awesome points out.

In addition to this culture shift, is self-care. Awesome, who will include elements of his personal story in his Africa Health session, notes that, “When you give attention to yourself, you can really achieve much more. You can bring your best self and you can support people more.

"Prioritising the mental health of healthcare workers is essential for ensuring resilient healthcare systems. When HCWs are healthy and well-supported, they are more equipped to deliver high-quality care, which in turn drives improved patient wellness, and strengthens overall public health."

As Awesome puts it, “When healthcare workers feel supported, by extension the country and the continent is supported. And that will help us to create a safer Africa that is healthy. And what better place to say that than at Africa Health.”

Join Dr Joshua Awesome and his panel for Thrive-MD, on the morning of Thursday, 24 October, Day 3 of Africa Health 2024, which will be held in Cape Town for the first time. Register at https://www.africahealthexhibition.com/.