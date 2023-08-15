Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Simply Financial ServicesAICPA & CIMASAICASA SharesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Banking News South Africa

#AfricaMonth

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

Gerry Navari says the ANC will get better if they get a majority

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    3 women nominees for African Banker Awards Banker of the Year

    7 May 2024
    7 May 2024
    For the first time in the 18-year history of the African Banker magazine’s African Banker Awards, three nominees for the prestigious Banker of the Year are women, reflecting the growing number of female leaders in finance.
    Image supplied. Last year's African Banker Award. the African Banker magazine’s African Banker Awards nominees have been announced for this year
    Image supplied. Last year's African Banker Award. the African Banker magazine’s African Banker Awards nominees have been announced for this year

    The three are Anel Bosman of Nedbank, Miriam Olusanya of Guaranty Trust Bank, and Patricia Ojangole of Uganda Development Bank.

    Fifty-nine (59) institutions and individuals have passed the first round of judging and are in the running for the Awards.

    The Awards started in 2007, recognise exceptional individuals and organisations driving Africa’s rapidly transforming financial services sector.

    The 2024 edition of the Awards spotlights infrastructure, sustainability, and gender equality.

    The Award winners will be announced on 28 May, at a gala dinner ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya as part of the official programme of The Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group.

    The African Banker Awards nominees

    The nominees for the African Banker Awards 2024 are as follows:

    Bank of the Year

    • African Export-Import Bank
    • Ecobank
    • KCB Group
    • Rawbank
    • Trade and Development Bank Group
    • Uganda Development Bank
    • United Bank for Africa

    Banker of the Year

    • Admassu Tadesse - Trade and Development Bank Group
    • Anel Bosman - Nedbank
    • Karim Awad - EFG Holding
    • Miriam Olusanya - Guaranty Trust Bank
    • Patricia Ojangole - Uganda Development Bank
    • Serge Ekue - Banque Ouest-Africaine de Développement
    • Sidi Ould Tah - Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa

    Trade Finance Award

    • Access Bank Nigeria
    • Attijariwafa Bank (AWB) Group
    • Bank of Africa (BOA/BMCE) Group
    • Diamond Trust Bank Kenya
    • First Bank Nigeria (FBN)

    Deal of the Year - Debt

    • Absa Bank Ltd - 2 tranches valued at TZS 212bn and $73mn respectively - Absa - NMB Bank
    • African Development Bank - $117m The Globeleq Menengai Geothermal Power Project in Kenya
    • Africa Finance Corporation - $1.82bn Project KaMa
    • African Frontier Capital - $500m Brighter Life Securitization
    • Hogan Lovells - $16bn Ghana Debt Restructuring
    • MUFG Bank - €774m Project Strada - UKEF backed loan to support FERA and the Republic of Senegal in its nation-wide road programme
    • Standard Bank - $775m Foschini Group Syndicated Funding Package

    Deal of the Year - Equity

    • Absa Bank - $500m Airtel Uganda IPO
    • Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement - $100m BOAD Hybrid Bond
    • Pangaea Securities - $145m Affirma Capital Limited's acquisition of Copperbelt Energy Corporation
    • Rothschild - $1.1bn investment into Mopani Copper Mines plc by International Resources Holding RSC
    • Standard Bank - $200m Meridiam's acquisition of controlling stake in Kipeto

    Infrastructure Deal of the Year

    • African Export-Import Bank - $203m Great Horn Investments Holding “GHIH”
    • African Export-Import Bank - $1.762bn Tanzania Railways, Government of Tanzania
    • African Trade Insurance Agency - €350m Benin Project IROKO
    • Banque Misr - $352.4m Fiber Misr for Telecommunications & Information Technology (Benya Technologies)
    • Hogan Lovells - $15bn Simandou mining and infrastructure project
    • InfraCredit - $38m InfraCredit's Guarantee of Lagos Free Zone Issuance Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds
    • Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited - $461m Sukuk Issuance for construction and rehabilitation of critical road infrastructure

    Agriculture Deal of the Year

    • Absa Bank - Volcafe Limited $80m East Africa Borrowing Base Facility
    • Co-operative Bank of Kenya - Co-op Bank & Kenya Coffee Direct Settlement System
    • National Bank of Egypt - $400m Evergrow For Specialised Fertilisers
    • Standard Chartered - $692m Ghana Cocoa Board Pre-export Receivables Backed Trade Finance Facility

    DFI of the Year

    • African Export-Import Bank
    • Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement
    • East African Development Bank
    • Kenya Development Corporation
    • Trade and Development Bank Group

    Fintech of the Year

    • EFG Hermes Holding Val
    • Flutterwave
    • Inclusivity Solutions
    • JUMO
    • ProfitShare Partners
    • Yabx Technologies

    SME Bank of the Year

    • Co-operative Bank of Kenya
    • East African Development Bank
    • Ecobank
    • National Bank of Commerce
    • Uganda Development Bank Limited

    Sustainable Bank of the Year

    • Absa Bank
    • East African Development Bank
    • Ecobank
    • Nedbank CIB
    • Standard Bank Group
    • Trade and Development Bank Group

    Growing role of development finance institutions

    Speaking about the Awards, Omar Ben Yedder, Chair of the Awards Committee, also notes the growing role of development finance Institutions.

    “Over the years, we have seen the evolving role of DFIs. They play an important role in structuring transactions and in catalysing development, often filling the gaps in areas that are under-served or under-represented.

    "That said, the finance gap in infrastructure, trade and climate finance means that the banking sector as a whole will need to be even better capitalised. But looking back at the 18 years of the Awards, it is night and day when you look at the size of our domestic banks and the transactions they are capable of structuring,” he says.

    IC Events organise the African Banker Awards and it is held under the patronage of the African Development Bank.

    The Awards' Platinum Sponsor is the African Guarantee Fund, with African Export-Import Bank and Vista Bank as the Gold Sponsors, and the Cocktail Reception is sponsored by African Trade & Investment Development Insurance.

    Read more: banking, African Banker magazine, Omar Ben Yedder, African banking, African Development Bank Group
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: © Kapital Afrik BNP Paribas is technically not operating as a bank in South Africa
    BNP Paribas no longer operating in South Africa
     1 day
    Source: Supplied.
    To tackle poverty, Africa needs welfarist policies and people-centred development - Adesina
    4 Apr 2024
    Source: SA government/@Twitter
    Money and ageing: South African study shows cash grants help people live longer and have better memory function
    14 Feb 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Nigerian central bank lifts ban on crypto trading
     27 Dec 2023
    #OrchidsandOnions: Standard Bank delivers with adorable ad
    #OrchidsandOnions: Standard Bank delivers with adorable ad
     4 Oct 2023
    APO Group celebrates 10th anniversary of landmark Bloomberg partnership
    APO GroupAPO Group celebrates 10th anniversary of landmark Bloomberg partnership
    26 Sep 2023
    Image supplied. ECOM Africa has transformed into Converge Africa
    ECOM Africa transforms into Converge Africa
    1 Sep 2023
    Women entrepreneurs in SA: Growth, funding, challenges and solutions
    Business Partners LimitedWomen entrepreneurs in SA: Growth, funding, challenges and solutions
    15 Aug 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz