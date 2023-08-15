3 women nominees for African Banker Awards Banker of the Year

For the first time in the 18-year history of the African Banker magazine’s African Banker Awards, three nominees for the prestigious Banker of the Year are women, reflecting the growing number of female leaders in finance.

Image supplied. Last year's African Banker Award. the African Banker magazine’s African Banker Awards nominees have been announced for this year

The three are Anel Bosman of Nedbank, Miriam Olusanya of Guaranty Trust Bank, and Patricia Ojangole of Uganda Development Bank.

Fifty-nine (59) institutions and individuals have passed the first round of judging and are in the running for the Awards.

The Awards started in 2007, recognise exceptional individuals and organisations driving Africa’s rapidly transforming financial services sector.

The 2024 edition of the Awards spotlights infrastructure, sustainability, and gender equality.

The Award winners will be announced on 28 May, at a gala dinner ceremony in Nairobi, Kenya as part of the official programme of The Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank Group.

The African Banker Awards nominees

The nominees for the African Banker Awards 2024 are as follows:

Bank of the Year

African Export-Import Bank



Ecobank



KCB Group



Rawbank



Trade and Development Bank Group



Uganda Development Bank



United Bank for Africa

Banker of the Year

Admassu Tadesse - Trade and Development Bank Group



Anel Bosman - Nedbank



Karim Awad - EFG Holding



Miriam Olusanya - Guaranty Trust Bank



Patricia Ojangole - Uganda Development Bank



Serge Ekue - Banque Ouest-Africaine de Développement



Sidi Ould Tah - Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa

Trade Finance Award

Access Bank Nigeria



Attijariwafa Bank (AWB) Group



Bank of Africa (BOA/BMCE) Group



Diamond Trust Bank Kenya



First Bank Nigeria (FBN)

Deal of the Year - Debt

Absa Bank Ltd - 2 tranches valued at TZS 212bn and $73mn respectively - Absa - NMB Bank



African Development Bank - $117m The Globeleq Menengai Geothermal Power Project in Kenya



Africa Finance Corporation - $1.82bn Project KaMa



African Frontier Capital - $500m Brighter Life Securitization



Hogan Lovells - $16bn Ghana Debt Restructuring



MUFG Bank - €774m Project Strada - UKEF backed loan to support FERA and the Republic of Senegal in its nation-wide road programme



Standard Bank - $775m Foschini Group Syndicated Funding Package

Deal of the Year - Equity

Absa Bank - $500m Airtel Uganda IPO



Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement - $100m BOAD Hybrid Bond



Pangaea Securities - $145m Affirma Capital Limited's acquisition of Copperbelt Energy Corporation



Rothschild - $1.1bn investment into Mopani Copper Mines plc by International Resources Holding RSC



Standard Bank - $200m Meridiam's acquisition of controlling stake in Kipeto

Infrastructure Deal of the Year

African Export-Import Bank - $203m Great Horn Investments Holding “GHIH”



African Export-Import Bank - $1.762bn Tanzania Railways, Government of Tanzania



African Trade Insurance Agency - €350m Benin Project IROKO

Banque Misr - $352.4m Fiber Misr for Telecommunications & Information Technology (Benya Technologies)



Hogan Lovells - $15bn Simandou mining and infrastructure project

InfraCredit - $38m InfraCredit's Guarantee of Lagos Free Zone Issuance Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds



Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited - $461m Sukuk Issuance for construction and rehabilitation of critical road infrastructure

Agriculture Deal of the Year

Absa Bank - Volcafe Limited $80m East Africa Borrowing Base Facility



Co-operative Bank of Kenya - Co-op Bank & Kenya Coffee Direct Settlement System



National Bank of Egypt - $400m Evergrow For Specialised Fertilisers



Standard Chartered - $692m Ghana Cocoa Board Pre-export Receivables Backed Trade Finance Facility

DFI of the Year

African Export-Import Bank



Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement



East African Development Bank



Kenya Development Corporation



Trade and Development Bank Group

Fintech of the Year

EFG Hermes Holding Val



Flutterwave



Inclusivity Solutions



JUMO



ProfitShare Partners



Yabx Technologies

SME Bank of the Year

Co-operative Bank of Kenya



East African Development Bank



Ecobank



National Bank of Commerce



Uganda Development Bank Limited

Sustainable Bank of the Year

Absa Bank



East African Development Bank



Ecobank

Nedbank CIB



Standard Bank Group



Trade and Development Bank Group

Growing role of development finance institutions

Speaking about the Awards, Omar Ben Yedder, Chair of the Awards Committee, also notes the growing role of development finance Institutions.

“Over the years, we have seen the evolving role of DFIs. They play an important role in structuring transactions and in catalysing development, often filling the gaps in areas that are under-served or under-represented.

"That said, the finance gap in infrastructure, trade and climate finance means that the banking sector as a whole will need to be even better capitalised. But looking back at the 18 years of the Awards, it is night and day when you look at the size of our domestic banks and the transactions they are capable of structuring,” he says.

IC Events organise the African Banker Awards and it is held under the patronage of the African Development Bank.

The Awards' Platinum Sponsor is the African Guarantee Fund, with African Export-Import Bank and Vista Bank as the Gold Sponsors, and the Cocktail Reception is sponsored by African Trade & Investment Development Insurance.