Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    2025 Dakar Stage 3 results – big names falter

    8 Jan 2025
    8 Jan 2025
    2025 Dakar Stage 2 was a complete mixed bag with drama aplenty for some of the bigger teams (read more here). The massive overnight news coming ahead of 2025 Dakar Stage 3 was the retirement of Carlos Sainz.
    2025 Dakar Stage 3 results &#x2013; big names falter

    The damaged sustained when his Ford Raptor rolled during the first part of the chrono stage was deemed too much for the car to be safe going forward. That means he will not be able to defend his title.

    2025 Dakar Stage 3 took the competitors away from Bisha for the first time in this event. The original stage was supposed to take the racers from Bisha to Al Henakiyah on a 496km timed section.

    However, severe storms in Al Henakiyah meant that the stage had to be shortened to 327km. This new, shorter stage must’ve felt like a breeze after the nearly 1,000km second stage.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz