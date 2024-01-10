Automotive Motorsport
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    2025 Dakar Stage 2 results – 48-hour chrono ends

    6 Jan 2025
    6 Jan 2025
    2025 Dakar Stage 2 started on Sunday and only concluded today. Race organisers set a monster second stage that was a 967km loop to and from Bisha.
    2025 Dakar Stage 2 results &#x2013; 48-hour chrono ends

    Competitors had to run as far into the stage as possible. At 5pm all competitors had to stop racing and proceed to one of six overnight camps. There they were not allowed outside assistance on their vehicles, but could help each other.

    2025 Dakar Stage 2a delivered some big headlines, such as the crash of Carlos Sainz. Despite rolling his Ford Raptor the Spaniard drove the battered machine to the overnight stop almost 300km later, stopping in a provisional 25th.

    Another who suffered yesterday was Sebastien Loeb (Dacia Sandrider), who struggled with cooling issues. The fans on his race machine gave out, causing overheating and a lack of performance.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz