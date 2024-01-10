2025 Dakar Stage 2 results – 48-hour chrono ends

2025 Dakar Stage 2 started on Sunday and only concluded today. Race organisers set a monster second stage that was a 967km loop to and from Bisha.

Competitors had to run as far into the stage as possible. At 5pm all competitors had to stop racing and proceed to one of six overnight camps. There they were not allowed outside assistance on their vehicles, but could help each other.

2025 Dakar Stage 2a delivered some big headlines, such as the crash of Carlos Sainz. Despite rolling his Ford Raptor the Spaniard drove the battered machine to the overnight stop almost 300km later, stopping in a provisional 25th.

Another who suffered yesterday was Sebastien Loeb (Dacia Sandrider), who struggled with cooling issues. The fans on his race machine gave out, causing overheating and a lack of performance.

