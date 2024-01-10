Automotive Motorsport
    2025 Dakar Stage 1 results – start the clock

    6 Jan 2025
    6 Jan 2025
    The 2025 Dakar Rally started with a short, 29km prologue, which was led by SA driver Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo Racing), as you can read at this link.
    2025 Dakar Stage 1 results &#x2013; start the clock

    The short-timed section was used to determine the starting order of 2025 Dakar stage 1. The times set in the prologue do not count towards the overall standings.

    As a result, the clock to determine the leaderboard started today. The first competitive stage was a 413-km loop to and from Bisha.

    Competitors were faced with a mix of surfaces including large rocks. Halfway through the course, racers encountered sections where crisscrossing tracks made navigation tricky.

    The ten fastest drivers from the prologue were able to choose their starting position within the top 30. Some teams started out of place, ie further down the field than they’d otherwise be, which meant that names yo-yo’d on the timing sheets all day.

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
