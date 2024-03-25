2024 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition calls for applications

The prize competition is a pan-Africa philanthropic initiative sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy. In July 2017, Jack Ma visited Africa for the first time in his capacity as special adviser to UNCTAD. During his trip, Ma had the opportunity to engage with African entrepreneurs and hear their stories.
He was inspired by the entrepreneurial energy of the young people he met with. He also recognised the same barriers to entrepreneurship in Africa that existed in China when he founded Alibaba in 1999. As a proponent of the power of entrepreneurship to drive positive change, he decided to establish ABH to inspire, train, and support entrepreneurs in Africa to build inclusive business models that can create development and economic opportunity for the continent.
ABH provides up to $300,000 (R5.6m) in grant funds for the top 10 finalists. Beyond the grant funds, it also provides finalists with several other benefits to enable them to propel their business. These benefits include:
Finalists have used the funds to expand their teams, invest in technology and machinery, and to expand their footprint locally and internationally. For example, the 2019 Grand Prize winner – Temie Giwa-Tubuson - has leveraged the grant funds to expand Lifebank across Nigeria and launch in Kenya.
In addition, due to the exposure from the competition, some of our finalists have gone on to secure investment due to the exposure they received, attract top talent, and engage with their country's senior leadership.
For example, thanks to the publicity received through the competition, Omar Sakr 2019 first runner-up raised $1m in investment.
Some finalists have also used the feedback they gained during the competition to pivot their business models.
For example, following the feedback from the finale judges, Moulaye Taboure 2019 Top 10 hero raised a $6.2m pre-Series A round while rebranding his company Afrikrea to ANKA. The investment has helped him build out a SaaS mobile infrastructure and further product development. ANKA also plans to hire talent across tech, finance, sales, and marketing to join its 30-person team across four continents.
Applications for the ABH 2024 edition are open since 4 March 2024 until 19 May 2024. The top 50 finalists will be announced in July, followed by the announcement of the top 10 in September. The final winners will be unveiled at the Grand Finale in November. To apply and for more information about ABH 2023, please visit: africabusinessheroes.org/en/register.