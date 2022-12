On 19 August 2022, the Johannesburg High Court granted an interim interdict in favour of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa's members, prohibiting the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and its assignee, the Food Safety Agency (Pty) Ltd (FSA) from seizing meat analogue products from retail outlets across the country.

The Johannesburg High Court extended the interim interdict to 8 May 2023. The extension means the department and FSA can't seize meat analogues.