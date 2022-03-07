Industries

    Investors in medicinal-cannabis sector reap big rewards

    7 Mar 2022
    Since medicinal-cannabis cultivation was decriminalised in 2018, the planting and harvesting of the plant for commercial purposes has taken off en-masse, making this a lucrative market in which to invest....

    Source: Supplied. Alan Glanse, chief executive of Juicy Fields.
    Source: Supplied. Alan Glanse, chief executive of Juicy Fields.
    With a strong expertise in farming and a trained agricultural workforce, South Africa has the potential to supply competitively priced medicinal cannabis products to the rest of the world.

    In Germany cannabis, with the active ingredient THC, has been legalised and prescribed by doctors for pain reduction and depression for the last five years. While growth metrics are in place securing the necessary funding for small and medium-sized farmers managing the transition from traditional farming to medicinal cannabis remains a challenge.

    Juicy Fields, German-founded eco-system enabler and main sponsor of the cannabis expo in South Africa is working hard on changing this by connecting growers with licensed producers and distributors.

    In order to start crowd growing, egrowers set up their account online on Juicy Fields, purchase one of four cannabis strains and pay in either Euro or a crypto currency of choice. The strains differ according to their growth cycle and revenue per harvest.

    Most egrowers start off by buying Juicyflash at 50 Euro per plant. After 100 days the plants are dried, packaged and sold at 1.50 Euro per gram with an expected harvest of 45 to 55g. There are several multi-lingual Telegram groups where the growing network of international egrowers collaborate and share their strategies.

    A lucrative emerging market


    The legal cannabis market is expected to grow at approximately 20% per annum for the next 10 years. Egrowing is just one possible way to take part in this lucrative emerging industry. The upcoming cannabis expo in South Africa is the perfect platform for investors, job seekers, health professionals, agronomists, lifestyle brands and industry experts.

    The Cannabis Expo in Cape Town is held at Grand West in Cape Town from March 24 to March 27 2022, and later in the year in other major
    business hubs including Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg.
    Read more: cannabis, hemp, medicinal Cannabis

