Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

GreenCapeSAICABizcommunity.comCIMAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Economy News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Sarb has sights set on 50bps increase, specialists say

7 Jul 2022
The Sarb's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to increase the repo rate at the July meeting, according to Finder's latest Sarb repo-rate forecast report.
Source: The South African Reserve Bank.
Source: The South African Reserve Bank.
An overwhelming majority of Finder's panel of 26 economists, academics and property specialists (88%) say the rate will increase, while just one panelist thinks the rate will hold (4%) and two think it will decrease (8%).

The rate will increase by 50 basis points (bps), according to 73% of the panel with 12% forecasting a more moderate 25bps increase and one panelist (4%) calling for an increase of 75bps.

Stellenbosch University's Stan du Plessis is part of the majority who think the MPC will and should increase the rate by 50bps.

"Inflationary pressure has risen faster than we had previously thought. In addition, the international capital-market shock risk is greater than before due to the Fed's rapid normalisation of their policy rate. The Sarb cannot afford to fall behind the curve," he said.

However, managing director of Xesibe Holdings, Ayabonga Cawe thinks the MPC will only increase the rate by 25bps and is actually in favour of a hold decision, given most of the cost pressures anchoring inflationary expectations is due to external factors like supply-chain issues and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“...We also have our own internal challenges with the rising path of administered prices, load shedding and the failure of the infrastructure push to kick off which will lead to subdued demand conditions, and weaken the outlook for growth.”

A more aggressive stance is needed


Meanwhile BNP Paribas’s chief economist, Jeff Schultz thinks the MPC should be more aggressive with a 75bps increase due to persistent inflation in food and fuel prices.

“With headline inflation likely to head north of 7% from June and with the Sarb's primary mandate of price stability, the Sarb is likely to act more decisively to nip rising inflation and inflation expectations in the bud, sooner rather than later, in order to avoid a larger inflation problem down the line which could necessitate even bolder, more economically damaging policy action.”

Source: centralbanking.com
South Africa's net reserves fall to $53,813bn in June

By 7 hours ago


However, not everyone thinks the MPC should increase the rate. While Four Rivers Analysts managing director, Lebohang Liepollo Pheko predicts the MPC will hold the rate, she thinks it should cut the rate by 50bps or more due to growing financial pressure on consumers.

Finder’s panel thinks the rate will end the year at 5.75% on average and says the rate will peak at 6.25% in this cycle.

23% think the rate will peak by November while 15% say the rate will peak in the first half of 2023 and 35% in the second half. However, nearly a quarter of panelists don’t think we’ll see the top of the cycle until 2024 or later.

Gordon Institute professor, Adrian Saville thinks the rate will peak at 7% or higher.

“The Sarb moved early in the current hiking cycle - pre-empting the move underway by many other bankers - but leading banks are a long way behind the curve; the Sarb is some way ahead of other banks, but still behind the curve.

The rest of 2022 has at least two hikes of 50bps in store,” he said.

Citadel Global executive director, Bianca Botes thinks the rate will peak at 5.75% or possibly 6% at the end of the year if the MPC takes action from now to November and “[f we] enter a stage of normalised inflation and steady interest rates in 2023, and hopefully set our sights on growth and accommodative policies again towards 2024/25”.

The panel thinks inflation will be 6.49% at the end of the year and 5.36% at the end of 2023.

NextOptions
Read more: repo rate, SARB, South African Reserve Bank



Related

Source: Supplied. Andrew Springate, PAYM8's chief executive officer.
Is SA's proposed Rapid Payments Programme good news?5 hours ago
Source: centralbanking.com
South Africa's net reserves fall to $53,813bn in June7 hours ago
How to prepare your small business and approach funders when the repo rate changes
How to prepare your small business and approach funders when the repo rate changes26 May 2022
Source: centralbanking.com
Sarb begins to frontload as inflation risks build20 May 2022
SA's central bank takes control of &quot;the miners' bank&quot;
SA's central bank takes control of "the miners' bank"17 May 2022
Source:
SA's central bank to launch digital monetary unit?11 Apr 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz