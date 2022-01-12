Industries

    Government green-lights booster jabs; no more SMS notifications

    12 Jan 2022
    Capetonians no longer need to wait for an SMS reminder before getting their Covid-19 booster jabs.

    Source:
    Source: Pixabay
    Booster doses are now available to persons who received the J&J vaccine two (or more) months ago or their second Pfizer dose at least six months ago.

    You do not have to wait for a booster SMS reminder and can go to a vaccination site without it.

    Immunocompromised individuals who received an additional vaccine dose, will become eligible to receive a booster dose of J&J two months after having received the additional dose or a booster dose of Pfizer six months after having received the additional dose.

    "Today as we come off the peak of the fourth wave, let’s be proactive and ensure we get as much protection as possible during this period. Vaccination remains our best defense against Covid-19 and continues to be available to all persons 12 years and older," said Dr Saadiq Kariem, chief of operations for the Western Cape Department of Health.

    To date, 16 805 people in the province have already taken up their booster dose.

    "If we work together, we can exit the fourth wave while keeping each other safe," Kariem said.
    Source:
    Source:
    Source:
    Source:
