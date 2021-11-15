Dr Nivisha Parag appointed Regent Healthcare Management Studies head

Regent Business School (Regent) has appointed Dr Nivisha Parag as head of Healthcare Management Studies.

Source: supplied Dr Nivisha Parag

The MBA in Healthcare Management at Regent Business School is a niche qualification, offered exclusively by them.Dr Parag matriculated from Ladysmith Secondary in 2002 and achieved her MBChB at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) UKZN NRMS in 2007 and thereafter completed her MBA at Regent, post grad Emergency Medicine Specialty 2014 and most recently her Critical Care Sub-Specialty in 2017.Her new role involves strategic development and continuous improvement of programs in healthcare, including the sector specific MBA in Healthcare Management.She will be teaching and leading a team of subject matter experts in content delivery; engaging with sectoral experts and professionals working in the industry to nurture a world class school that offers relevant, high quality programs tailored to the healthcare needs locally and globally.If she could change one thing in the health sector, Parag says she would ensure equity of resources be providing access to care for everyone as a basic human right.“Inequality in South African healthcare delivery, accountability for escalating healthcare costs with no measurable increase in value, medical professional retention, closing practice gaps, the mental health of people working in this industry, the lack of outstanding leadership needed to improve health care is challenges that must be addressed,” she says