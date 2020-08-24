Hidden Healthcare Heroes - apply for Henley scholarship

Henley Business School Africa is calling for nominations for its Hidden Healthcare Heroes scholarship programme, which offers a number of full-fee scholarships, each worth R60,000, for the Higher Certificate in Management Practice HCMP (NQF Level 5) for a limited time.
The scholarship is designed to allow for nominations of deserving candidates who have demonstrated exceptional service during the Covid-19 crisis but may not have had access to opportunities beyond high school. They must have the will and potential to impact their communities and/or society at large.
This programme is for aspiring managers wanting to strengthen their business acumen and personal mastery, through action learning applied to relevant issues in their roles and in the workplace.
The programme will assist candidates to advance their:
- Personal credibility and confidence
- Abilities to work with people
- Business acumen
- Resilience
- Understanding and knowing what it requires to move upwards
The study is on a part-time basis with online classrooms. Entry requirement is a matric pass and a minimum of two years’ work experience. It is open to all ages. nominate deserving candidates today, and we will be in touch to assist with this process. Please contact Nisa Philander on az.ca.asyelneh@pasin
to apply.