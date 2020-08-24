Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance News South Africa

Menu

#WomensMonth

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Education jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Hidden Healthcare Heroes - apply for Henley scholarship

24 Aug 2020
Henley Business School Africa is calling for nominations for its Hidden Healthcare Heroes scholarship programme, which offers a number of full-fee scholarships, each worth R60,000, for the Higher Certificate in Management Practice HCMP (NQF Level 5) for a limited time.
© Rabia Elif Aksoy – 123RF.com

The scholarship is designed to allow for nominations of deserving candidates who have demonstrated exceptional service during the Covid-19 crisis but may not have had access to opportunities beyond high school. They must have the will and potential to impact their communities and/or society at large.

This programme is for aspiring managers wanting to strengthen their business acumen and personal mastery, through action learning applied to relevant issues in their roles and in the workplace.

The programme will assist candidates to advance their:
  • Personal credibility and confidence
  • Abilities to work with people
  • Business acumen
  • Resilience
  • Understanding and knowing what it requires to move upwards

The study is on a part-time basis with online classrooms. Entry requirement is a matric pass and a minimum of two years’ work experience. It is open to all ages. nominate deserving candidates today, and we will be in touch to assist with this process. Please contact Nisa Philander on az.ca.asyelneh@pasin to apply.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: scholarship, Henley Business School, Henley Business School Africa, scholarship programme, scholarship applications

Related

Henley Business School2020 could be your year of plenty - if you're up for it14 Jul 2020
AGOF Scholarship programme open for applications22 Jun 2020
Henley Business SchoolHenley Business School Africa is the MBA best business school in South Africa - for a third year running9 Jun 2020
New scholarship at UFH for Law, Accounting undergrads8 Jun 2020
Henley Business School2 South African business schools and a South African bank have won a highly coveted global award29 May 2020
Henley Business SchoolTendai Mtawarira went back to school this week28 May 2020
Programme helps SA students get scholarships to study overseas19 May 2020
Malaysian scholarships available to Commonwealth students17 Feb 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz