Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

The Social Employment FundCoronationSappiAlgoa FMPropelair SAMultiChoiceFood Forward SAOnPoint PREnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

CSI & Philanthropy Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ESG & Sustainability jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Join the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit in empowering Africa's future

14 Sep 2023
Issued by: Shift Impact Africa
Since its inception in 2017, the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit has firmly established itself as a leading thought leadership platform on the African continent. Hosted by the Shared Value Africa Initiative and organised by Shift Impact Africa, the summit has consistently brought together leadership, businesses and organisations dedicated to business and social transformation throughout the African continent. We extend an exclusive invitation for your organisation to seize a pivotal role in shaping the 2024 edition, an extraordinary opportunity to unite organisations from every corner of Africa in pursuit of a shared vision for progress.
Join the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit in empowering Africa's future

This summit wields remarkable influence in being a catalyst for transformative change within organisations and across society at large – through raising awareness of the shared value business management concept and its power to advance both business and society, as well as facilitating collaboration and business expansion. These gatherings serve as dynamic hub for knowledge exchange, fostering collaboration, and igniting innovative thinking – with heads of industry providing insights, perspectives and best practice case studies in accelerating Africa’s sustainability. Furthermore, attendees gain fresh insights, gleaned from diverse perspectives, challenging conventional wisdom and sparking new ideas.

The 2024 Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit, to be hosted on 24 to 25 October in Nairobi, Kenya, will continue to build on this history and reputation. A flagship event, and grand gathering of purpose-driven business leaders from across Africa to advance the collective agenda to achieve the Africa We Want. The summit will be curated under the theme 'Empowering Africa’s Future', the summit will highlight interventions through five topical areas: economic growth, climate action, inclusive health, gender equality, technology as an enabler.

This is an event that will facilitate vital connections, enabling cross-pollination of expertise across industries and sectors – and supporting our belief in the power of the collective. Over the two days, the exchange of best practices, success stories, and lessons learned empowers organisations to adapt swiftly to evolving landscapes. Here, as a collective, we can cultivate a culture of continuous learning and adaptability, driving organisations to proactively embrace change, and ultimately, thrive in an ever-evolving world.

Through keynote addresses, round table discussions, fireside chats and interviews, as well as breakaway sessions, all aimed at influencing a broader collective by demonstrating scalable impact and value creation.

By sponsoring the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit, your organisation will be part of this dynamic two-day event, not only as a brand, but also a thought leader, with your participation specially curated to highlight and align with your business and sustainability objectives.

The countdown to the 2024 Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit has begun, and you can join now and be part of this lead-up campaign – not only will special rates apply for early bird sponsors, but you will benefit for even longer from the marketing exposure and thought leadership engagement.

For more information on the Africa Shared Value Leadership Summit sponsorship opportunities, please contact Vuyo Lutseke on acirfa.tcapmitfihs@oyuv or +27 73 269 0815.

NextOptions

Related

Creating value for all: A business imperative for sustainability
Shift Impact AfricaCreating value for all: A business imperative for sustainability8 Jun 2023
Register now: CEO Connect Forum on innovating for scale and equality
Shift Impact AfricaRegister now: CEO Connect Forum on innovating for scale and equality29 Sep 2021
Register now: CEO Connect discussion on Competitive Collaboration in Africa - One Africa, One Voice
Shift Impact AfricaRegister now: CEO Connect discussion on Competitive Collaboration in Africa - One Africa, One Voice17 May 2021
Continental virtual summit to discuss support for small business in wake of Covid-19
Shift Impact AfricaContinental virtual summit to discuss support for small business in wake of Covid-1926 May 2020
The Africa Shared Value Leadership eSummit - not to be missed
Shift Impact AfricaThe Africa Shared Value Leadership eSummit - not to be missed14 May 2020
Africa Shared Value Leadership eSummit - Economic survival in a post-pandemic world
Shift Impact AfricaAfrica Shared Value Leadership eSummit - Economic survival in a post-pandemic world28 Apr 2020

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz