Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Business Partners LimitedThe CoupThe Innovator TrustEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

SMEs Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Surviving the mid-winter slump: Tips for small businesses

4 Jul 2023
Issued by: Business Partners Limited
The winter months are typically slower for many South African small businesses, particularly for those active in the tourism and retail sectors. Traditionally, the colder weather keeps consumers indoors, resulting in fewer weekends away, as well as a noticeable drop in non-essential shopping trips. This year, the seasonal downward trend is set to be exacerbated by the ongoing energy crisis, rising interest rates and the depreciation of the rand. For the millions of affected small businesses, surviving this slump will require laser-focus on strategic planning and the constructive use of time over quieter periods.
Rene Botha, regional investment manager at Business Partners Limited
Rene Botha, regional investment manager at Business Partners Limited

To counteract this and help prepare for the coming months, Rene Botha, regional investment manager at specialist small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) financier, Business Partners Limited provides three practical tips that small businesses can use to overcome the winter slump.

  1. Using credit wisely to counter the drop in sales

    2. Acquiring an adequate amount of credit to cover your running expenses and pay your employees could provide the temporary solution needed to tide your business over during slower months.

    “It is, however, vital that small business owners review the longer-term affordability of obtaining more credit by factoring in the cost of monthly debt repayments into their financial plan for the rest of the year,” says Botha. “Enlisting the help of a business development consultant or market analyst to assist in forecasting sales for the months ahead may be the best way to ensure that any additional debt is sustainable. Where possible, negotiating longer payment terms or fixed interest rates for a short period may provide the flexibility needed to ensure that debt obligations can be met.

    "Furthermore, taking a prudent approach to debt management could have positive implications for the businesses’ credit rating when the usual rate of activity picks up again.”

  2. Making the most of downtime

    3. Slower, quieter months shouldn’t always be seen in a negative light. A drop in sales volumes, foot traffic or digital engagement may be exactly what some small businesses need to regroup and prepare for the lead-up to summer and eventually, the busy festive season.

    Small business owners are therefore encouraged to find creative ways to optimise downtime. This may be the ideal opportunity to urge team members to invest in their professional development by enrolling in free online courses and training programmes, or by hosting staff workshops. Slower periods may also provide business owners with the chance to recruit and train staff members to onboard in busy periods, stock up on inventory, categorise slow-moving products, repair equipment and machinery, and review internal processes and procedures.

    For business owners, Botha recommends attending seminars, conferences and information sessions for a boost of mid-year inspiration. “A decrease in revenue can be disheartening, which is why winter is the optimum time to invest in your mental health as a business leader and find ways to re-energise yourself. Your team members will take their lead from you, so remaining positive and practicing self-care will give you the momentum you need to get your team over the slump.”

  3. Streamlining the customer experience

    4. A growing body of evidence continues to suggest that a positive customer experience is a powerful differentiator, especially in highly competitive marketplaces. During the slower months, SMEs can capitalise on this trend by honing their focus on delivering consistently excellent levels of customer service.

    To this point, Botha concludes: “The downtime may provide teams with extra time to respond to customer enquiries and complaints. If small businesses can succeed in engaging their customers and offering more positive experiences than their competitors, they can use this period to claim more market share ahead of the busier months.

    It may also free up more time to analyse customer data, month-on-month trends and consumer buying behaviour. This data can be used to inform future decision-making and optimise marketing budgets.”


NextOptions
Business Partners Limited
We're Business Partners Limited, one of the leading business financiers for viable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the world. We provide business finance ranging from R500 000 to R50 million to established entrepreneurs with a viable formal business. The finance we provide can be used for expansion, working capital, asset finance, takeovers, commercial property, revamps, management buy-outs or to buy a franchise.
Read more: Business Partners Limited, Rene Botha



Related

Why aspiring young entrepreneurs hold the key to SA's future
Business Partners LimitedWhy aspiring young entrepreneurs hold the key to SA's future1 day ago
Should you buy or rent property for your small business?
Should you buy or rent property for your small business?30 Jun 2023
Call for increased SME sector support to foster SA economic recovery
Business Partners LimitedCall for increased SME sector support to foster SA economic recovery30 Jun 2023
Small business solution to sustainable growth and development in Africa
Business Partners LimitedSmall business solution to sustainable growth and development in Africa2 Jun 2023
Deeds office delays got you down? Here's how to expedite your business property registration
Business Partners LimitedDeeds office delays got you down? Here's how to expedite your business property registration1 Jun 2023
Climate change: What risk does it pose to SA small businesses?
Business Partners LimitedClimate change: What risk does it pose to SA small businesses?31 May 2023
The impact that load shedding is having on small businesses and their employees
Business Partners LimitedThe impact that load shedding is having on small businesses and their employees30 May 2023
Why South Africa needs more small businesses
Business Partners LimitedWhy South Africa needs more small businesses8 May 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz