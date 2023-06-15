Amplify your women-owned business with the Road to Growth programme

The Gibs Entrepreneurship Development Academy is recruiting 50 South African women entrepreneurs for the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women's intensive, seven-week business growth programme!

Are you a woman entrepreneur that would like to take your business to the next level? Then amplify your business on its journey to success by applying for the Road to Growth programme. The intensive, seven-week business management training programme will be brought to South Africa once again, building on the 4,300 women it has supported so far worldwide.

Delivered by the Gibs Entrepreneurship Development Academy (EDA), Road to Growth will offer a select group of 50 established women-owned and -run businesses with the opportunity to progress as business owners by building business skills, financial literacy, networks, and confidence. Starting in August and free of charge to participants, the programme represents a game changer in women’s entrepreneurial journeys so their businesses can thrive.

The programme has equipped me with the right tools to move my business forward.

– Tshegofatso Dolo from Flame Creations Beauty and Health Spa

Road to Growth training will be delivered primarily online using a unique, custom-built learning platform alongside in person class. Selected participants will progress through Road to Growth by building and developing their business growth plan each week to achieve a clear vision and direction for their business. Each of the programme’s seven weeks covers a new topic, including contextualising and understanding your market, digital marketing and communication, and your finances from building capital to managing financial relationships.

The Cherie Blair Foundation for Women’s Road to Growth programme is currently also running in Nigeria, Kenya, and Guyana, and has previously run in Mexico, Vietnam, and Indonesia. It’s proven a highly successful model, enhancing business knowledge and confidence, creating growth, developing networks, and increasing women entrepreneurs’ preparedness to access to finance. Over 96% of participants in 2022 have reported that they have grown their networks through the programme and 100% gone on to implement improved business practices.

Businesswoman Tshegofatso Dolo from Flame Creations Beauty and Health Spa participated in Road to Growth in the 2022 cohort. Dolo commended the programme for its holistic approach to fundamental business practice. “The programme has equipped me with the right tools to move my business forward. It has also inspired me to go out and empower other women to formalise and expand their businesses to create employment.”

What are you waiting for? Review the criteria below, and if you meet the criteria, apply for the free programme now to set yourself and your business up for an incredible and life-changing journey!

Road to Growth Programme Selection Criteria:

Minimum age: 21 years



Minimum number of years in business: 3 years



Must own a registered business in South Africa



Annual revenue must be at least R500,000 (total sales in one year)



Must have 50% or more female ownership



Must employ at least two or more persons full-time (excluding the owner)



Must be involved in the full-time running of the business



Minimum educational qualification: Matric certificate, but this may be assessed on a case-by-case basis



Must have English language proficiency



Must have access to an electronic device and internet connectivity for online learning and basic computer literacy



Must not have participated in any of the Gibs EDA programmes in the last 18 months



Must have a strong desire and commitment to grow their business

The closing date for applications is 17 July 2023, with the programme set to start in August 2023.

For more information on Road to Growth in South Africa and to apply, please follow this link: https://southafrica.road2growth.org/.

Disclaimer: We will only be in touch with shortlisted applicants. Please note that by applying for this programme, you consent to your personal information being supplied to the Gibs EDA and the Cherie Blair Foundation for Women for further communication. Programme delivery will be blended with in-person sessions in Johannesburg with travel and accommodation at your own cost (concessions might be made for joining virtually if the session allows for a hybrid approach).

For application enquiries or programme details, contact Lorenzo Line at az.oc.sbiG@leniL.

For media enquiries, contact Matshepo Koape at az.oc.sbiG@mepaoK or Matiwane at Matiwaneb@Gibs.co.za.



