Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Edge GrowthJacaranda FMThe Innovator TrustGreenCapeBusiness Partners LimitedEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Funding News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Entrepreneurship jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Visa helps Banyana performance support SA small business

2 Aug 2023
Visa, sponsor of the Fifa Women's World Cup Player of the Match award, is providing grants to help women-owned small and medium businesses (WSMBs) in the respective country thrive with capital to grow and sustain their businesses. This extension of the athlete award supports WSMBs with $500,000 in total grant funding across the 64 matches and, potentially, 32 qualifying countries.
Banyana Banyana. Source: Twitter
Banyana Banyana. Source: Twitter

Following the group stages match against Argentina, Native Nosi, a female owned beekeeping company specialising in local raw honey production, founded by Mokgadi Mabela. from South Africa received a $5,000 grant.

The company's investment in women’s football has advocated for equity, inclusion, and creating meaningful connections with athletes, fans, and communities worldwide.

Roxana Ravjee is Dentsu SA's CEO. Source: Supplied.
#WomensMonth: Roxana Ravjee is leading Dentsu SA into the future

By 1 day ago

“Visa understands equity requires action and resources. We're excited to use the world’s biggest stage for women’s sports to put the power for change into the athlete’s performance - and uplift a business in the home country of each game's Player of the Match," said Frank Cooper, chief marketing officer of Visa.

This initiative stems from Visa’s multi-year commitment to help women entrepreneurs access crucial financial resources and empower inclusion in the global economy. Supporting women in sport is important for future business success.

A benchmark for success

According to a survey of 5,000 adults and 2,250 small business owners in 10 markets conducted by Wakefield Research for Visa:

- 82% WSMB owners agreed participating in sports impacts a person’s success in business.

- Top four business skills the WSMB owners identified business leaders can develop by participating in sports were strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, and leadership.

- 81% of WSMB owners agreed that overcoming adversity in sports prepares people to tackle the most difficult situations in business.

- 89% of women surveyed agreed that children can develop skills vital to future professional success by participating in sports.

Cast your vote for the Player of the Match and support women-owned businesses.

NextOptions
Read more: Banyana Banyana, Visa, WomensMonth, Native Nosi

Related

Visa has pledged to spend $1bn in Africa by 2027. Source: Karolina Gabrowska/Pexels
Visa calls on fintech founders for accelerator programme20 Jul 2023
Source: 123RF
The evolution of money: Why push payments are the future of inclusive payment transactions30 Jun 2023
Source: Reuters.
Study shows 130 countries exploring central bank digital currencies28 Jun 2023
Takalani Sesame's new Big Feelings Special gets children talking about their emotions
JNPRTakalani Sesame's new Big Feelings Special gets children talking about their emotions17 May 2023
Source: © Freight News Discovery & Visa’ s SpendTrends2023 reveals the new normal, showing groceries are the largest segment of spending
Discovery & Visa's SpendTrends2023 reveals SA's new normal8 Mar 2023
Source: Reuters.
Visa to invest $1bn in Africa over 5 years to cash in on e-payments boom15 Dec 2022
Source: Crossgate.
R25m facility gears up to shake up the banking industry through novel distribution model5 Dec 2022
Virtual cards to show good growth, which is good news for consumers and banks
Virtual cards to show good growth, which is good news for consumers and banks16 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz