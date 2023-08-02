Visa helps Banyana performance support SA small business

Visa, sponsor of the Fifa Women's World Cup Player of the Match award, is providing grants to help women-owned small and medium businesses (WSMBs) in the respective country thrive with capital to grow and sustain their businesses. This extension of the athlete award supports WSMBs with $500,000 in total grant funding across the 64 matches and, potentially, 32 qualifying countries.

Following the group stages match against Argentina, Native Nosi, a female owned beekeeping company specialising in local raw honey production, founded by Mokgadi Mabela. from South Africa received a $5,000 grant.

The company's investment in women’s football has advocated for equity, inclusion, and creating meaningful connections with athletes, fans, and communities worldwide.

“Visa understands equity requires action and resources. We're excited to use the world’s biggest stage for women’s sports to put the power for change into the athlete’s performance - and uplift a business in the home country of each game's Player of the Match," said Frank Cooper, chief marketing officer of Visa.

This initiative stems from Visa’s multi-year commitment to help women entrepreneurs access crucial financial resources and empower inclusion in the global economy. Supporting women in sport is important for future business success.

A benchmark for success

According to a survey of 5,000 adults and 2,250 small business owners in 10 markets conducted by Wakefield Research for Visa:

- 82% WSMB owners agreed participating in sports impacts a person’s success in business.

- Top four business skills the WSMB owners identified business leaders can develop by participating in sports were strategic thinking, teamwork, communication, and leadership.

- 81% of WSMB owners agreed that overcoming adversity in sports prepares people to tackle the most difficult situations in business.

- 89% of women surveyed agreed that children can develop skills vital to future professional success by participating in sports.

