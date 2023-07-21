Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

IAB Bookmarks Awards & SummitCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

The Innovator TrustBusiness Partners LimitedEdge GrowthUCT Graduate School of BusinessGreenCapeStartwiseSME South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

How To Start Up Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Harnessing technology to boost financial literacy among South Africa's youth

21 Jul 2023
Issued by: The Innovator Trust
Attention young people! Can you make your little money go a long way? Do you generate enough income for your lifestyle? Can you put your sneaker collection on your balance sheet? These are some of the critical questions explored in the FIN1k Financial Literacy workshop, a strategic initiative by Innovator Trust.
Harnessing technology to boost financial literacy among South Africa's youth

Since its inception in 2021, over 2,000 young people have successfully completed the FIN1K program. Now, 1,500 slots are open for the third round of FIN1k, commencing on July 10, 2023.

The Innovator Trust has prioritised this extensive rollout of a youth-centric entrepreneurship and financial literacy programme. The Trust's CEO, Tashline Jooste, explains the underlying philosophy: "In our role as an enabler for the growth and sustainability of small businesses in the ICT sector, we recognise the necessity of leveraging technology to educate our youth about financial and entrepreneurial management. The world's youngest population resides in Africa, and securing a sustainable future is impossible without their active participation. Financial literacy is a vital skill if they are to claim their rightful place in the global economy.”

The programme employs technology to engage with the youth on digital platforms they use daily – WhatsApp, Zoom, and Instagram Live. This approach ensures easy accessibility for all participants, regardless of their socioeconomic background. Registered participants even receive free data to facilitate their attendance.

Harnessing technology to boost financial literacy among South Africa's youth

The training encompasses a wide range of crucial topics: entrepreneurship, personal finance, online business procedures, cyber protection, financial rights and responsibilities, business planning and protection, credit management, and savings.

By enhancing financial literacy and fostering an entrepreneurial spirit, we can nurture a generation of informed South Africans who make wise financial decisions. This will contribute significantly to their personal financial health and the country's overall economic growth.

The Innovator Trust is supported by Vodacom with the focus of addressing increasing rates of youth unemployment and encouraging entrepreneurial innovation through exposing youth to opportunities in the realm of technology and entrepreneurship. This holistic approach equips young entrepreneurs with the knowledge and tools necessary to start and sustain successful businesses. Jooste passionately emphasises the responsibility of corporate South Africa to help shape a brighter future:

"We possess a unique ability to unlock the youth's potential to become the catalysts of social change. Equipping our young generation with critical financial knowledge is not merely a moral obligation, but a strategic imperative for corporate South Africa."

Harnessing technology to boost financial literacy among South Africa's youth

Financial literacy is more than just an option for South Africa's youth; it's an essential skill. By empowering our future leaders with the knowledge to make informed financial decisions, we can uplift communities, spur entrepreneurship, and pave the way for a prosperous nation. Join the FIN1k programme and contribute to this transformation towards a financially literate future. Together, let's rewrite the narrative and shape a brighter tomorrow.
The programme spans four weeks, with registrations accepted from July 10 to August 4, 2023. Aspiring entrepreneurs and young professionals aged between 18 and 35 can register for each session at no cost here.

To find out more about the Innovator Trust and incubation initiatives, visit www.innovatortrust.co.za.

NextOptions
The Innovator Trust
The Innovator Trust was created to support the growth of small black-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) businesses in South Africa. Through our programmes, we support and nurture the growth of SMMEs by facilitating training that develops their skills as business owners, and providing necessary resources and mentorship, ensuring they become sustainable businesses contributing meaningfully to the ICT sector and the country's economy.
Read more: Vodacom, youth, Tashline Jooste, Innovator Trust



Related

The professor died on Wednesday at 80.
Prof Kole Omotoso and Vodacom's YeboGogo star dies7 hours ago
Why top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives
Broad MediaWhy top companies use MyBroadband to reach South African ICT executives3 days ago
Vodacom Business CEO William Mzimba to step down
Vodacom Business CEO William Mzimba to step down14 Jul 2023
Solar installation. Source: Bill Mead/Unsplash
Vodacom fire is further warning for businesses to not take shortcuts for power11 Jul 2023
The rising tide of cyber threats: Safeguarding African SMMEs in the digital age
The Innovator TrustThe rising tide of cyber threats: Safeguarding African SMMEs in the digital age7 Jul 2023
Source:
17 talented filmmakers selected for Youth Filmmaker Project5 Jul 2023
Echoes of empowering partnerships: ECOH's supplier development journey with Innovator Trust
The Innovator TrustEchoes of empowering partnerships: ECOH's supplier development journey with Innovator Trust29 Jun 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz