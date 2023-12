The Stellenbosch Municipality, in collaboration with The StartUp Tribe, introduces the Stellenbosch Entrepreneurship Academy . Powered by the online platform StartUp Tribe, this initiative offers free training and education through various online short courses.

The courses cover a spectrum of business and entrepreneurship topics, catering to aspiring entrepreneurs in the Greater Stellenbosch municipal area.

According to reports, the partnership aims to provide essential information and resources for entrepreneurs, particularly those without access or financial means for formal training, covering subjects like marketing, business initiation, financial management, client acquisition, and business growth.