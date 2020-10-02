Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Dentsu Aegis Network rebrands to dentsu

2 Oct 2020
Issued by: Dentsu Aegis Network
Dentsu Group Inc. has announces that its international business Dentsu Aegis Network will now operate under the dentsu brand.
Image Cred: Wendy Clark, Twitter

The international business will operate alongside its business in Japan and will unite more than 66,000 people globally within the dentsu brand. This will allow all dentsu employees to deliver on the group’s philosophy of true client-centricity through Open Teaming – the concept of all employees realising innovation for clients from anywhere.

This follows a transformational period for the international business, focused on simplifying its offer to deliver world-class services and integrated marketing solutions that are data-driven, tech-enabled and ideas-led, tailored around clients’ needs. This simplification has seen three lines of business established across media, CRM and creative, making it easier for clients to navigate its services and allowing them to win, keep and grow their best customers. This transformation has positioned dentsu international as the market leader for data, analytics and CRM.

The move marks a new chapter for the international business, following the arrival of Wendy Clark earlier in September as Global CEO.

Wendy Clark, Global CEO, Dentsu International said: “This represents an important milestone in the evolution of our international business as we build on dentsu’s rich legacy of innovation and industry leadership along with the dynamic growth story of Dentsu Aegis Network. Our business provides our clients and our people with the best of both worlds, helping them to achieve meaningful progress against a backdrop of unprecedented change and disruption.”

Dawn Rowlands, CEO Dentsu Sub-Saharan Africa said: “We are excited for the new era of our business. Our people remain at the centre of everything, being a unified dentsu allows the opportunity for global collaboration. Dentsu is a world leading innovator this enhances our product offering and inspires our people. In turn delivering a great product and service will drive our clients’ business performance exponentially.

The business will be registered as Dentsu International Limited with UK Companies House and is expected to be in use from early October 2020.

Dentsu Aegis Network helps clients build consumer relationships by communicating their products and brands effectively. Our distinctive and innovative range of products and services include marketing and communications strategies through digital creative execution, media planning and buying, mobile applications, SEO, content creation, brand tracking and marketing analytics.
Read more: Dawn Rowlands, Dentsu, Dentsu Aegis Network

