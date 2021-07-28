Behind the Selfie News South Africa

Menu

Behind the Selfie

More Behind the Selfie news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news

#BehindtheMask: Noni Khumalo, radio host at Voice of Wits FM

28 Jul 2021
By: Emily Stander
This week, we spoke with Noni Khumalo, who is a radio host at Voice of Wits FM and part of the 947 crew.
Noni Khumalo, radio host at Voice of Wits FM

Hard-working and talented, Khumalo secured two nominations at the South African Radio Awards this year. With experience in the beauty industry and radio industry, she has truly worked her way up to being an up-and-coming voice in the future of radio.

Here, she tells us more about her work, her life and her plans for the future…

Bizcommunity As radio host at Voice of Wits FM, could you briefly state what your role entails and what your day at work looks like?


As a volunteer at a campus radio station, I am able to produce my own content, run my own desk as well as present my own show.

A day in my life includes liaising with my content producer, experts and contributors about what the show is going to sound like. I also liaise with my music compiler about loading voice notes and mixes for the show. I then head to the studio to arrive an hour before the show to prepare for social media posts for the show.

Bizcommunity What’s really behind your mask - literally and figuratively speaking?


Behind my mask is a lot of makeup and the gift of the gab.

After spending 11 years in the beauty and cosmetics space, not even a mask can prevent me from beating my face to the gawds.

Put a mic in front of me and I will talk (for days). As a toddler, I used to greet everyone who passed my house. My late aunt called me Shalala – a song by Vengaboys - because I cannot stop talking. If I start talking to you, we will probably become best friends.

Bizcommunity Growing up, what did you want to be?


Growing up I wanted to be a lot of things. I wanted to be a teacher, social worker, dancer or singer. The radio bug bit me in my high school years when I was exposed to radio presenters like the late Eddie Zondi.

Bizcommunity How did you end up on your career path?


Being a radio presenter has always been a dream of mine because I really loved how radio presenters made me feel. I initially auditioned to be a part of the Vow FM team in 2013, but only got in after my second application to the station in 2018. I started with doing traffic and co-presenting with DJ Flax who is now at YFM.

Bizcommunity What excites you most about your career?


I love making people feel great! I am an entertainer by nature, and I feel that radio is the perfect platform to spread positivity.

Bizcommunity What advice do you have for youth entering the industry?


Just start. Start where you are with whatever you have. Be intentional in everything that you do and seek assistance and advice as often as you can. The journey isn’t easy, but nothing worth having is.

Bizcommunity Where are you based during lockdown?


I am based in Roodepoort Johannesburg (Witpoortjie).

Bizcommunity When you are not busy working, what do you do? How are you socialising these days?


When I am not working, I am probably hanging out with my family. Family is everything to me and I use every opportunity I have to spend time with them.

Bizcommunity What’s one thing not many people know about you, but should?


I am socially awkward, which may come as a surprise to many because I am so talkative. I never know how to behave around people I have never met. I sometimes have to rehearse what I am going to say before entering a social gathering or environment.

Bizcommunity What’s your favourite meme/gif of all time?


Eating Popcorn. Social media can get so spicy sometimes, and I just love it!



Bizcommunity What are you reading/watching/listening to at the moment?


I am currently listening to Shekianah’s Trouble in Paradise album. I absolutely love her! She is so intentional in her songwriting and her delivery is out of this world. My favourite song on the album is Questions, I listen to it every chance I get.

Bizcommunity What’s next for you?


Securing a slot on a commercial radio station - maybe on screens too.
Emily Stander's articles

About Emily Stander

Marketing and Media Editorial Assistant at Bizcommunity | My first loves are video games, writing and music | Get in contact: emily@bizcommunity.com
Comment

Read more: South African Radio Awards, #BehindtheMask, Emily Stander

Related

#Exclusive: Merica Monamodi shares excitement for IAB Bookmarks18 hours ago
Turning stories into Gold at Cannes Lions Trend Talks 20211 day ago
#BehindtheMask: Nedbank IMC speaker Sydney Mbhele21 Jul 2021
#BehindtheMask: Nedbank IMC speaker Pepe Marais14 Jul 2021
Thabang Ramogase talks South African marketing, education and co-authoring book14 Jul 2021
#Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign12 Jul 2021
#Exclusive: Africa No Filter launches bird, a story agency9 Jul 2021
TikTok concludes first Rising Voices initiative8 Jul 2021

News


Show more
Let's do Biz