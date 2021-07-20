Vinpro in court to save the wine industry

In the wake of last week's looting, violence and destruction of property in certain provinces, South Africa is once again faced with unprecedented challenges. This includes the wine industry. While the industry stands in solidarity with all businesses and individuals affected by the events that unfolded last week, the wine industry itself is at the edge of a cliff after its revenue stream has been cut off intermittently over the past 16 months.

"Many legal, tax-paying wine and tourism businesses, especially smaller companies who do their part to keep the economy afloat, are facing potential closures, leaving thousands of employees struggling to feed their families," says Rico Basson, Vinpro MD. "This, while illicit trade continues to flourish, including the looting of various liquor traders and distributors last week."