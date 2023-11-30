Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Food & bev. services News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Xmas a whopper for traditional UK retailers

    4 Jan 2024
    4 Jan 2024
    Traditional UK retailers, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose, accounted for a combined market share of 70% during the 12 weeks to 24 December, while the discounters continued to increase their market share to record highs.
    Source: Retail Gazette Traditional UK retailers always tend to do well in the run-up to Christmas and this year was no exception
    Source: Retail Gazette Retail Gazette Traditional UK retailers always tend to do well in the run-up to Christmas and this year was no exception

    “The traditional retailers always tend to do well in the run-up to Christmas and this year was no exception,” says Kantar head of retail and consumer insight Fraser McKevitt.

    “Supermarkets saw especially strong performances for their own-label lines, with sales of premium ranges like Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference and Tesco Finest surging by 11.9% compared with last year to hit £790m – accounting for 5.7% of all grocery sales,” expands McKevitt.

    Consumers spent £13.7bn in the run-up to Christmas, the research noted, with the average household spending up 6% to £477 across the month.
    It said that almost a third of all spending over the period was made on items with some kind of promotional offer, up by more than £820m on the same period in 2022.

    Source: © 123rf This Black Friday consumers went for everyday items instead of luxuries
    #BlackFriday: Consumers under strain; swop luxury items for everyday items

    5 Dec 2023

    Xmas a whopper

    McKevitt adds they had expected this Christmas to be a “whopper”.

    McKevitt says Friday 22 December was the most popular shopping day. “Just over 25 million trips were made and consumers spent £803m in physical stores – that’s 85% more than the average Friday in 2023.”

    Sales volumes edged up 2% during the month as prices climbed by 6.7% – its lowest level since 2022.

    “The rate of inflation is coming down at the fastest pace we have ever recorded, but consumers are still facing pretty hefty pressures on their budgets.

    “Retailers were clearly working hard during the festive period to offer best value and win over shoppers, and promotions were central to their strategy,” adds McKevitt.

    Source: © 123rf Yaga, a platform for buying and selling preloved fashion in South Africa, gives statistics on the 2023 trends
    Resale grows in 2023, as circular fashion shift gains momentum

    23 hours

    The big winner

    With December grocery sales that – for the first time – surpassed £13bn, Sainsbury’s has been named as the big winner over Christmas.

    This is according to an article published in the The Retail Gazette

    The article states that the supermarket chain saw its sales jump 9.3% in the four weeks to 24 December, achieving its highest market share since December 2020 at 15.8%, according to analysts at Kantar.

    M&S one of top stock picks for 2024

    The Retail Gazette, in a separate article, reported that M&S (Marks & Spencer) had been named as one of BNP Paribas analysts top stock picks for 2024, adding that the business was “a likely Christmas winner”.

    M&S shares shot to a five-year high on the investors' prediction that the retailer will be crowned one of the best-performing over the holiday period.

    The food and clothing retailer was among the top risers on the FTSE 100 as shares jumped as much as 2.5%, raising the value of the group by more than £70m.

    Both articles first appeared in Retail Gazette written by Aoife Morgan.

    Read more: retail, Promotions, groceries, Tesco, food sales, FMCG, Kantar, Asda, Waitrose, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: © 123rf Yaga, a platform for buying and selling preloved fashion in South Africa, gives statistics on the 2023 trends
    Resale grows in 2023, as circular fashion shift gains momentum
    23 hours
    Image supplied. Chief executive of buying at Ackermans, Stacey-Anne Scholtz shares six fundamental principles that have guided her career in the apparel sector
    6 fundamental principles to success in the apparel sector
    29 Dec 2023
    Headline inflation cools but food remains sticky on the upside
    Headline inflation cools but food remains sticky on the upside
     14 Dec 2023
    Castle Lager officially kicks off the nation's Festive Season with Taste of Victory
    Castle Lager officially kicks off the nation's Festive Season with Taste of Victory
    13 Dec 2023
    Source: © 123rf This Black Friday consumers went for everyday items instead of luxuries
    #BlackFriday: Consumers under strain; swop luxury items for everyday items
    5 Dec 2023
    10 marketing trends for 2024
    Kantar10 marketing trends for 2024
    Source: © 123rf Adrian Whines of Brand DNA Brandspace Activation, says fuel stations are brand temples that play pivotal roles in defining the customer experience
    Fuel stations: More than pumps and prices - brand temples for CX
     30 Nov 2023
    #BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, multi-industry, multimedia reports
    Bizcommunity.com#BizTrends2024: Multi-platform, multi-industry, multimedia reports
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz