Food delivery service Dryvar Foods launches in SA

After a few months of beta testing, food delivery service Dryvar Foods has officially launched its cloud-based delivery application in the country. Initially launched in KwaZulu-Natal, the Durban-based startup plans to expand to additional provinces in the coming months.

QR-based food ordering

The company states that it aims to "power all local restaurants, grocery stores and on-the-go food outlets using customised artificial intelligence and route tracking capability".Its food delivery app is powered by Amazon’s artificial intelligence and marketing machine learning software, which Dryvar Foods has customised to its service offering.“We are a unique homegrown, on-demand delivery solution that is disrupting the traditional food delivery space. We do things differently by creating impact whilst ensuring total customer satisfaction. We are pleased to be supported by tech giant Amazon, as well as key local players bringing a fresh and innovative touch which will be welcomed by users,” says Priven Reddy, CEO of Dryvar Foods.The Dryvar Foods fleet of delivery motorbikes and scooters come equipped with heat-retaining bins, tamper-proof delivery bags and drivers are provided with illuminated uniforms. According to the startup, the ownership of the fleet enables Dryvar Foods to control the entire customer experience, leveraging the brand at every touchpoint.“We have thought through the entire experience and found novel and innovative ways to provide a better experience. The illuminated driver uniforms make the brand easily identifiable. We have also incorporated facial recognition as well as route monitoring capabilities to ensure safety and track the driver’s path,” adds Reddy.Dryvar Foods has also launched QR-based food ordering for restaurants. Reddy explains that the QR scanner, which is built into the app, provides a contactless benefit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Subscribed restaurants are able to display the QR Codes on their shop window or tables, allowing the customer to scan and order using their mobile devices instead of the restaurant menu.Reddy says the development of the app was in response to the need for a more affordable mobile app with lower costs for food service providers and restaurant owners.“Most owners are faced with the challenge of high setup restaurant costs, salaries, high rentals, work-flow inefficiency and high investments with a low return. The new kitchen-centric model offers an innovative solution to owners, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Couple nutritious meals with efficient delivery times and service with a smile, and you have a recipe for success,” he says.