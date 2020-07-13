Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Food & bev. services News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

#BizUnity

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Food delivery service Dryvar Foods launches in SA

After a few months of beta testing, food delivery service Dryvar Foods has officially launched its cloud-based delivery application in the country. Initially launched in KwaZulu-Natal, the Durban-based startup plans to expand to additional provinces in the coming months.


The company states that it aims to "power all local restaurants, grocery stores and on-the-go food outlets using customised artificial intelligence and route tracking capability".

Its food delivery app is powered by Amazon’s artificial intelligence and marketing machine learning software, which Dryvar Foods has customised to its service offering.

“We are a unique homegrown, on-demand delivery solution that is disrupting the traditional food delivery space. We do things differently by creating impact whilst ensuring total customer satisfaction. We are pleased to be supported by tech giant Amazon, as well as key local players bringing a fresh and innovative touch which will be welcomed by users,” says Priven Reddy, CEO of Dryvar Foods.

Mr Yum food ordering platform arrives in South Africa

Mr Yum has launched in South Africa, allowing customers to order and pay for food from their favourite local restaurants through the Mr Yum website...

10 Jun 2020


The Dryvar Foods fleet of delivery motorbikes and scooters come equipped with heat-retaining bins, tamper-proof delivery bags and drivers are provided with illuminated uniforms. According to the startup, the ownership of the fleet enables Dryvar Foods to control the entire customer experience, leveraging the brand at every touchpoint.

“We have thought through the entire experience and found novel and innovative ways to provide a better experience. The illuminated driver uniforms make the brand easily identifiable. We have also incorporated facial recognition as well as route monitoring capabilities to ensure safety and track the driver’s path,” adds Reddy.


QR-based food ordering


Dryvar Foods has also launched QR-based food ordering for restaurants. Reddy explains that the QR scanner, which is built into the app, provides a contactless benefit during the Covid-19 pandemic. Subscribed restaurants are able to display the QR Codes on their shop window or tables, allowing the customer to scan and order using their mobile devices instead of the restaurant menu.

Reddy says the development of the app was in response to the need for a more affordable mobile app with lower costs for food service providers and restaurant owners.

“Most owners are faced with the challenge of high setup restaurant costs, salaries, high rentals, work-flow inefficiency and high investments with a low return. The new kitchen-centric model offers an innovative solution to owners, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Couple nutritious meals with efficient delivery times and service with a smile, and you have a recipe for success,” he says.
Visit our Covid-19 Special Section, #LockdownLessons and Covid-19 links
Comment

Read more: e-commerce, mobile commerce, food delivery

Related

Selling online? Don't take your foot off the pedal3 Jul 2020
Real Foods expands Kauai, launches Free Bird and acquires Uber Nutrition1 Jul 2020
Lockdown delivers growth for OneDayOnly26 Jun 2020
Diesel reveals Hyperoom, its new virtual fashion buying platform and showroom26 Jun 2020
If you aren't selling online, why the hell not?18 Jun 2020
Flipkart unveils bilingual voice assistant for grocery shopping12 Jun 2020
Mr Yum food ordering platform arrives in South Africa10 Jun 2020
Sokowatch e-voucher scheme delivers relief to Kenya's vulnerable5 Jun 2020

News


Show more

Let's do Biz