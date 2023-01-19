Alex Smith announces his departure from Lesaka Technologies

Alex Smith is leaving Lesaka Technologies effective 1 March.2023.

Source: Supplied. Alex Smith, Lesaka's outgoing chief accounting officer.

Smith has been with the company for five years.

As chief accounting officer, he played a key role in Lesaka's growth journey as a leader in proprietary banking and.payment technologies, and its transition from Net 1 to Lesaka.

The successful acquisition and integration of the Connect group was a landmark transaction for Lesaka.

"As part of the integration of Connect, Lesaka built a finance and reporting function that is well equipped to support Lesaka's growth, prospects and.execute on opportunities for expansion as these merge," said Naeem Kola, group chief financial officer.

"I would like to thank Smith for his support, insights and.contribution to our.team."

"Our focus on execution has resulted in substantial strides being made towards building and operating the leading South African full-service fintech platform," says Lesaka group chief executive officer, Chris Meyer.

Prior to his appointment, Smith was interim group chief executive officer for just over a year after serving as the company chief financial officer for four years.

Before joining.Lesaka he was the director and.chief financial officer of JSE-listed technology solutions company Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron).