Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

AICPA & CIMAInsight SurveyMiWayBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Fintech News South Africa

Finance trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Alex Smith announces his departure from Lesaka Technologies

19 Jan 2023
Alex Smith is leaving Lesaka Technologies effective 1 March.2023.
Source: Supplied. Alex Smith, Lesaka's outgoing chief accounting officer.
Source: Supplied. Alex Smith, Lesaka's outgoing chief accounting officer.

Smith has been with the company for five years.

As chief accounting officer, he played a key role in Lesaka's growth journey as a leader in proprietary banking and.payment technologies, and its transition from Net 1 to Lesaka.

The successful acquisition and integration of the Connect group was a landmark transaction for Lesaka.

"As part of the integration of Connect, Lesaka built a finance and reporting function that is well equipped to support Lesaka's growth, prospects and.execute on opportunities for expansion as these merge," said Naeem Kola, group chief financial officer.

Altron posts strong interim results, revenue increases to R5.3bn
Altron posts strong interim results, revenue increases to R5.3bn

24 Oct 2022

"I would like to thank Smith for his support, insights and.contribution to our.team."

"Our focus on execution has resulted in substantial strides being made towards building and operating the leading South African full-service fintech platform," says Lesaka group chief executive officer, Chris Meyer.

Prior to his appointment, Smith was interim group chief executive officer for just over a year after serving as the company chief financial officer for four years.

Before joining.Lesaka he was the director and.chief financial officer of JSE-listed technology solutions company Allied Electronics Corporation Limited (Altron).

NextOptions
Read more: Connect, Altron

Related

Altron posts strong interim results, revenue increases to R5.3bn
Altron posts strong interim results, revenue increases to R5.3bn24 Oct 2022
Altron Systems Integration appoints Collin Govender as MD
Altron Systems Integration appoints Collin Govender as MD13 Oct 2022
Werner Kapp joins Altron as CEO
Werner Kapp joins Altron as CEO2 Sep 2022
Spur Corporation appoints Connect, an M&C Saatchi company
Spur Corporation appoints Connect, an M&C Saatchi company11 May 2022
Stewart van Graan appointed Altron's acting CEO
Stewart van Graan appointed Altron's acting CEO21 Apr 2022
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati steps down
Altron CEO Mteto Nyati steps down11 Jan 2022
Connect makes key leadership appointments
Connect makes key leadership appointments4 Oct 2021
A fruitful partnership between Netstar and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference
Topco MediaA fruitful partnership between Netstar and The Standard Bank Top Women Conference24 Aug 2021

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz