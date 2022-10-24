Altron posts strong interim results, revenue increases to R5.3bn

Altron group chief executive, Werner Kapp, said: “As a group, we delivered 15% revenue growth, operating income growth of 57%, while decreasing our net working capital by R47m. This equates to headline earnings per share (Heps) growth of just over 460% for the period. Our net debit as a ratio of EBITDA remains consistent, indicating that we have managed to retain a healthy balance sheet during this period while generating higher revenues and operating income.”
Altron is in the advanced stages of the disposal of its banking business from Altron Managed Solutions. In the first half-year, Lawtrust recorded an EBITDA contribution in excess of the original business case, showing that it has been successfully integrated into the Altron Security business.
“We are not immune to the climate of uncertainty, global supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures that all of us are subjected to daily. The continued global supply chain shortages, which result in longer lead times, inflated prices and a shortage in electronic components impact revenue pressure in our digital transformation segment, resulting in margin squeeze due to increased prices,” said Kapp.
Loadshedding, high inflation and currency depreciation impacted both the demand and supply side of the Netstar business.
Kapp said he is rolling up his sleeves to help management in one of two businesses to address short-term headwinds.