Binance launches new global advisory board

Binance has announced that it has formally launched a global advisory board (Gab) comprising distinguished experts in public policy, government, finance, economics, and corporate governance.

The global advisory board, chaired by former US senator and ambassador to China, Max Baucus, recently convened in Paris, France. The board's purpose is to advise Binance on some of the most complex regulatory, political, and social issues the entire crypto industry faces as it grows and evolves at a fast pace.

"For the past five years, Binance has been at the forefront of pioneering the exciting new world of crypto, blockchain, and Web3," said Binance founder and chief executive officer, Changpeng Zhao. "In that time, we've tackled complex issues no one even knew existed.

"We've maintained our focus throughout on delivering compliance solutions that protect the interests of crypto users, while keeping a brisk pace of socially-beneficial innovation. The global advisory board represents the next big step forward in our journey to share the benefits of modern finance and the blockchain with the entire world.

“The blockchain and crypto industry can act as a true catalyst for growth and economic opportunities. For the cities that are willing to partner with companies like Binance in order to create progressive regulations and an effective Web3 environment, I expect it to enable a number of investments into the space. I look forward to working with a number of experts as part of Binance’s global advisory board in order to collaborate,” said South Africa’s Leslie Maasdorp.

Prior to joining Binance’s global advisory board, Leslie has served as the vice president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank, former managing director and president for Southern Africa at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, former vice chairman of Barclays capital and former international adviser to Goldman Sachs.

Binance is harnessing the Gab's unrivaled collective experience and expertise to benefit the sustainable development of the industry as a whole, by weighing in on the toughest and most sensitive regulatory and compliance issues facing crypto, blockchain, and Web3.

We always put our users first, and that's served as a very effective North Star for us over the past five years of unprecedented, exciting growth," Zhao said.

"With the Gab, we're supercharging our ability to manage regulatory complexity by tapping into the highest level of expertise available anywhere in the world. This collaboration between Binance and the leading experts of the Gab is a testament to our focus on compliance, transparency and ensuring a collaborative relationship with the world’s regulators as they develop sensible regulations worldwide.”

Representatives on the roster

The Gab's roster includes Max Bacus of the USA, former US ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Ibukun Awosika of Nigeria; Korea's HyungRin Bang advisor of the Korea Presidential Committee; France's Bruno Bezard managing partner of Cathay Capital and former vice minister of finance; SA's Leslie Maasdorp vice president and chief financial officer of the New Development Bank.

It also includes Brazil's Henrique de Campos Meirelles, former minister of the economy and former president of the Central Bank of Brazil; Mexico's Adalberto Palma, honorary board member of The Aspen Institute Mexico and former senior advisor at the chief of staff office to the President of Mexico; USA's David Plouffe, former campaign manager and senior advisor to President Obama in the White House; Germany's Christin Schäfer, founder and managing director of acs plus; former global head of quantitative solutions, Deutsche Bank and member of the Data Ethics Commission at the German Federal Government.

Lastly UK's Lord Vaizey, member of the House of Lords is on the Gab's roster and Europe's David Wright, Eurofi chair and former secretary general, International Organization of Securities Commissions (Iosco).