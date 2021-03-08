How Skin Renewal is clearing adult acne holistically

In the same way that flashing lights on a dashboard are an alarm that your vehicle needs attention, acne acts as a warning sign that the body is not functioning optimally. Numerous medical conditions such as low stomach acid
, dysbiosis and leaky gut have been associated with acne. Not only do they compromise the condition of the skin but may also have future health ramifications if they’re not identified and treated early. The gut connection
Research has shown that, very often, acne starts in the gut. In fact, as much as 70% of our immunity depends on a healthy gut. Unfortunately, the stressful pace of modern living tends to contribute towards compromised gut health, meaning the majority of us will experience some form of gut imbalance.
, our doctors have the diagnostic skills to take a closer look at what’s going on in your gut. They can also help you restore harmony to your gastrointestinal tract. Not only will this improve your overall health and wellbeing, but it can go a long way towards to clearing up your skin. A topical attack
While our holistic approach to treating adult acne means we’ll first address your overall health, we’ll also help you create a skincare regime that really works. Then, if necessary, your doctor will prescribe a unique in-clinic acne treatment solution plan.
Just a few of our in-clinic treatments available at Skin Renewal include:
- Photo Dynamic Therapy (PDT) - If blue light is combined with a red light, stubborn and severe cases of acne can be treated with significantly fewer side effects and most importantly, no downtime or pain.
- Chemical peels – your doctor will be able to recommend the type that will be most useful to you, depending on the severity of your acne.
- Laser Genesis – Contact YAG – a 5-in-1 treatment that reduces the size of oil glands, pustules, nodules, pore size and inflammation while improving acne scarring and pigmentation.
- Titan – an infra-red laser/light procedure that can reduce the inflammation of deep, painful nodules while killing the bacteria they contain. It can also assist in the prevention of scarring.
Experiencing acne at any age is always unpleasant. However, it can be beaten. At Skin Renewal, we’ll start by taking a holistic view of your overall health to get to the bottom of what’s causing your breakouts. This way, we don’t just treat the symptom, but the cause. We can also create a plan of action that includes extremely effective in-office treatments to put you on the path to clear, radiant skin.
.Dr Lilliana Gilla Lulli obtained a BSC in Human Physiology and Psychology from the University of Johannesburg, and an MBChB from the University of Pretoria. She has a passion for anti-ageing from the inside out and enjoys sharing knowledge and innovations with her patients. She is currently consulting from Skin Renewal’s Bedfordview, Morningside, Fourways and Illovo branches.