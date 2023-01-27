Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


New swine fever outbreak confirmed in Gauteng

27 Jan 2023
The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has confirmed a new outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) on a farm in Gauteng.
Source: Lichtsammler via
Source: Lichtsammler via Pixabay

The department said the farm has been put under quarantine and the Provincial Veterinary Services instituted forward and back-tracing investigations to identify any properties that could have had direct or indirect contact with the affected farm.

The department said the source of the infection on the farm has not yet been identified, but “it is believed that the infection was already on the farm from mid-December”.

"Farms in Gauteng, North West and Free State have been placed under precautionary quarantine as a result of this. The ASF status of these farms will be confirmed before the precautionary quarantine can be lifted," the department said in a statement on Friday.

Outbreaks of swine fever started in the previously ASF-free areas of South Africa in 2019 and these outbreaks eventually affected many areas of the country.

The department noted that the spread of the disease seems to have slowed down, with less new properties becoming infected since October 2022.

"Control measures are based on quarantine and movement controls, with awareness drives to highlight essential biosecurity measures to enable pig owners to prevent infection of their pigs. This outbreak of ASF on a farm with good biosecurity measures in place again illustrates that the virus is highly contagious," the department said.

The department has reiterated its call to all pig farmers and pig keepers to only buy pigs directly from known healthy herds, and to prevent contact between their pigs and other pigs or wildlife.

Visitors have also been discouraged from coming into the area where pigs are being kept.

"Anyone who has contact with pigs should wash their hands before and after handling the pigs. Before moving to other farms, one should ensure that they have thoroughly showered and to only use clean clothes, shoes, and equipment," the department said.

The department has also emphasised that ASF is a controlled disease in terms of the Animal Diseases Act, 1984 (Act 35 of 1984), "which means that all cases or suspicion of ASF must be reported to the State veterinary services".

"Pig owners are encouraged to be extra vigilant and to report any increased pig deaths or unusual symptoms to the local State veterinary office. All pig owners are also reminded that Section 11 of the Animal Diseases Act makes every animal keeper responsible to prevent the spread of disease from their animals or land to other properties.

"The importance of biosecurity is again emphasised, both to protect your own animals and to prevent the inadvertent spread to other pigs. Veterinarians are urged to rule out ASF whenever there is increased mortality on a farm," the department advised.

NextOptions


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: food security, pig farming, African Swine Fever, South Africa agriculture, agroprocessing

Related

Ivory Coast to boost cocoa grinding capacity with new plants
Ivory Coast to boost cocoa grinding capacity with new plants6 hours ago
A further rate hike dampens agri outlook in the already volatile operating conditions
A further rate hike dampens agri outlook in the already volatile operating conditions10 hours ago
Power cuts leave fruit farmers in despair
Power cuts leave fruit farmers in despair1 day ago
Agbiz continues to engage with government and Eskom on load shedding challenges
Agbiz continues to engage with government and Eskom on load shedding challenges1 day ago
Astral flags profit plunge as power crisis hits poultry production
Astral flags profit plunge as power crisis hits poultry production2 days ago
Yellen calls for urgent action to improve food security, climate resilience in Africa
Yellen calls for urgent action to improve food security, climate resilience in Africa2 days ago
Perlemoen farm gives hope to West Coast community
Perlemoen farm gives hope to West Coast community3 days ago
Second international summit on food production in Africa to open in Dakar
Second international summit on food production in Africa to open in Dakar20 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz