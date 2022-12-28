Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

Agro-processing News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Tongaat gets IDC cash injection to complete milling season

28 Dec 2022
Sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett has received a cash injection from the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa (IDC) ahead of the deadline for its business rescue plan. Post-commencement finance secured from the IDC allows the group to complete the current milling season and finalise off-crop maintenance and capital expenditure.
Source: WebTechExperts via
Source: WebTechExperts via Pixabay

"This is a meaningful step forward in the business rescue process as it provides the business and affected stakeholders with confidence that Tongaat Hulett can complete the current milling season, carry out necessary off-crop maintenance and capital expenditure and prepare for the start the 2023/4 season," the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) said in a statement.

Tongaat enters into voluntary business rescue
Tongaat enters into voluntary business rescue

31 Oct 2022

This funding ensures that the sugar producer is able to continue making payments to employees, growers and other suppliers whose livelihoods depend on Tongaat Hulett. "We thank IDC for the speed of implementation and their pragmatic approach and thank all other stakeholders for their continued commitment to and support of Tongaat Hulett."

This step in the business rescue processes enables the BRPs to focus on the next phase of the business rescue proceedings aimed at achieving successful business rescues for the underlying Tongaat Hulett businesses. Further updates will be provided as the rescues progress.

NextOptions
Read more: Tongaat Hulett, Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, sugar industry, agroprocessing

Related

Dubai influences, chefs to showcase dairy butter journey from farm to plate
Dubai influences, chefs to showcase dairy butter journey from farm to plate16 hours ago
Uganda coffee exports drop 15%, hurt by drought
Uganda coffee exports drop 15%, hurt by drought1 day ago
How SA farmers can reap the benefits of agriculture insurance
How SA farmers can reap the benefits of agriculture insurance23 Dec 2022
Source: rajeev ramdas via
SA wheat harvest forecast 1.6% lower than last year22 Dec 2022
Phosphorus supply is increasingly disrupted - we are sleepwalking into a global food crisis
Phosphorus supply is increasingly disrupted - we are sleepwalking into a global food crisis21 Dec 2022
Source: Supplied
Food for Good Challenge to help families grow their own vegetables20 Dec 2022
Consumers face another expensive braai season in 2022
Consumers face another expensive braai season in 202215 Dec 2022
Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn
Kenya's GMO maize push sowing trouble for food sector, farmers warn15 Dec 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz