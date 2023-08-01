Exploring Africa's thriving workforce trends

An analysis of the talent landscape across Africa shows that South Africa stands as a true powerhouse, driving innovation and growth. Our nation's dynamic economy and diversity make us a prime destination for talent search, job seekers and talent development.

Image source: Rebrand Cities from Pexels

Whether you’re an aspiring professional or an employer seeking top-notch talent, South Africa’s vibrant market offers endless possibilities. Through this we notice the following:

Emerging industries: Riding the wave of change

Africa’s talent ecosystem is constantly evolving, aligning itself with the ever-changing global landscape. The Q3 2023 ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey highlights several emerging industries that are experiencing significant growth across the continent. In South Africa specifically, sectors such as renewable energy, fintech, e-commerce, and digital marketing are at the forefront of this transformative wave.

Rise of remote work: Breaking barriers

The Covid-19 pandemic has undoubtedly accelerated the adoption of remote work worldwide, and Africa is no exception. CareerJunction’s insights reveal that South Africa has embraced this flexible work model, witnessing a surge in remote job opportunities across various sectors earlier in the year. While this trend has significantly cooled off, it is still an important component to consider when talent search for new opportunities. It should be stressed that this is not a cookie cutter model but something that has become the norm or at least more flexibility has lingered with consideration to hybrid workplaces.

Soft skills in demand: Seizing the opportunities

With Africa’s evolving talent landscape, certain skills have taken the spotlight, becoming highly sought after by employers. According to the Manpower report, technological prowess, digital literacy, data analysis, and creative problem-solving skills are in high demand across the continent. South Africa’s job market reflects this trend, emphasising the need for professionals who can adapt to technological advancements and drive innovation.

Virtual brain drain

Many countries suffer from the skills gap and are willing to rather look for talent outside their borders to bring in the much needed skill into the business through the possibilities that remote work brings. This allows employees to also earn in the company's currency and brings a different type of competition to the workforce. The workforce now has a chance to explore beyond the borders without leaving their own spaces.

Bridging the skills gap: Investing in the future

As talent trends continue to evolve, bridging the skills gap remains a top priority for businesses and governments in Africa. South Africa is making significant strides in this regard, with initiatives focused on upskilling and reskilling the workforce and trying to understand workforce readiness to assist companies in building their own talent.

One size fits all: Cookie-cutter mentality

Indecisiveness with vacancies leads to longer timelines and costs the company much required skills and/or services. It seems a lot of companies try to find a replica of the team member for open positions, whereas they could be investing in skilling up their own talent. Many organisations are doing themselves a disservice with this mentality.

Enhance HR department capabilities: Equip them for the future

Strong employer branding wins the talent. This is seen where the employers of choice in South Africa prioritise building a strong employer brand. They invest in their reputation, creating a positive image that resonates with talent. These organisations understand the importance of a compelling brand story and effectively communicate their values, purpose, and opportunities for growth. Improving their employee experience and work-life balance brings the human side of HR to the forefront by strengthening and building the employer brand and EVP from the roots, the inside-out approach.

Diversity, equality and inclusion

The employers of choice in South Africa value diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) in their workplaces. They strive to create inclusive environments that embrace individuals from different backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives. These organisations actively promote diversity through recruitment practices, employee resource groups, and diversity training programmes that encourage this communication and promote while empowering their employees. They walk, embody and embrace their truth.

Africa’s talent landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, and South Africa can lead the charge. With emerging industries, the rise of flexibility and slowing of remote work with the demand for specific skills, the opportunities are vast and exciting. As we move forward, it is essential for individuals and organisations to embrace this dynamic environment and seize the possibilities.