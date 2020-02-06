Medical Law News South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Legal Trends 2020

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Legal jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Joint hearing into Life Esidimeni to be conducted

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has agreed to the National Prosecuting Authority's request that a joint hearing be conducted into the Life Esidimeni deaths.
Image source: Getty Images

On 28 January 2020, Lamola requested the Judge President to designate a judge to preside over the Life Esidimeni inquest in the High Court in Pretoria.

NPA Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions: Gauteng Division (Pretoria), Advocate George Baloyi, took a decision to refer all Esidimeni matters to a joint inquest hearing on 3 September 2019.

“Subsequent to his decision and as per dictates of section 6(d) of the Inquest Act 58 of 1959, the National Director of Public Prosecutions, Advocate Shamila Batohi, submitted a request to Minister Lamola to approach the Judge President’s office to appoint a presiding officer to preside over the inquest,” Mjonondwane said.

In 2016, former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu was fingered as the leader of the project, under which mental healthcare patients, who were based at the Life Esidimeni healthcare facility, were moved to NGO facilities to cut costs.

The termination of the contract resulted in the deaths of over 140 patients, who died to due to septicaemia, hypothermia and in some instances, hunger.

“The NPA will await further guidance from the Judge President’s office in relation to the period, duration and presiding officer to be appointed to conduct the joint inquest hearing,” Mjonondwane said.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.


SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za
SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.
Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Comment

Read more: National Prosecuting Authority, NPA, Life Esidimeni, Life Esidimeni story

Related

Joint hearing into Life Esidimeni to be conducted
Many countries regulate e-cigarettes. South Africa should too

By Laura Rossouw

#UniteBehind takes Minister of Transport to court over Prasa
New parental leave laws and UIF benefits: dispelling the confusion

By Rob Cooper

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.