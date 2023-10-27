Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Sumitomo DunlopRoclaTekkie TownPropak Cape 2023BET SoftwareTopco MediaAmbani Reputation ManagementOnPoint PRAICPA & CIMAMultiChoiceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Inclusion, Empowerment & Social Justice News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Social relief grant faces scrutiny amid spending cuts

27 Oct 2023
By: Kopano Gumbi
South Africa's social relief grant is likely to be extended beyond next March, economists said, which may add an unbudgeted R50bn ($2.6bn) to state expenses and require difficult trade-offs before an election year.
Source: ©Leon Swart via
Source: ©Leon Swart via 123RF

The social relief of distress (SRD) grant of R350 a month was introduced in 2020 to support those hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has been debating whether it could end this support claimed by 8.5 million people or make it permanent.

Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana will present a midterm budget on 1 November indicating how he plans to deal with revenue shortfalls and expenditure overruns at a time when more than a quarter of social development funding is used on grants.

#MTBPS: Social Relief of Distress grant extended to March 2024
#MTBPS: Social Relief of Distress grant extended to March 2024

27 Oct 2022

Removing the SRD altogether would be tricky ahead of the 2024 elections where President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress party could lose its majority for the first time since the end of Apartheid as social and economic conditions worsen.

"Realistically you're going into an election year, you don't have a vibrant economy, you have households clearly under pressure - I can't see it being removed," said Kevin Lings, chief economist at financial services firm Stanlib.

Goolam Ballim, chief economist at lender Standard Bank, said he expects the grant to be extended into fiscal 2024-25 with the possibility that it continues beyond that.

But that will force the government into trade-offs, either by raising taxes, borrowing more or cutting other grants.

Winding down housing grants and other smaller grants such as military veteran transfers could be one approach, BNP Paribas said in a note.

The Institute for Economic Justice and #PayTheGrants campaign have launched an application in the Pretoria High Court against what they say are exclusionary regulations for the R350 grant. Archive photo: Masego Mafata / GroundUp
Conditions for R350-a-month grant to be challenged in court

By 28 Jul 2023

Elizabeth Raiters, founder of Pay the Grants, a civil organisation that has been advocating for SRD's continuation, has the same concern. "They (Treasury) have said they may have to cut other spending or other grants to afford the SRD grant, but I don't think that is fair," she said.

Another option outlined by Treasury would be to raise taxes or borrow more, a risky move that could inflate the debt-to-GDP ratio to 72% in the midterm budget as spending on higher public wages and failing state-owned entities compounds the problem.

The SRD, in addition to other welfare support, was extended one year to March 2024 at a cost of R36.1bn.

Treasury has estimated it would cost at least R50bn more a year to keep it in place permanently.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

About Kopano Gumbi

Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, John Stonestreet and Hugh Lawson.
Read more: Kopano Gumbi, ESG and sustainability

Related

Source: Reuters.
South African central bank deputy governor Naidoo asks to resign - presidency2 days ago
SA's climate grant funding from developing countries doubles to $676m
SA's climate grant funding from developing countries doubles to $676m20 Oct 2023
Source: kamchatka via
Climate change among top 3 concerns for South Africans16 Oct 2023
Source:
South Africa current account deficit widens in second quarter8 Sep 2023
Source: Reuters.
Brics payment system would not replace SWIFT -SA finance minister28 Aug 2023
Image source: Khaosai Wongnatthakan –
SAB, ESG Africa launch Beyond Awards for sustainability excellence17 Aug 2023
File photo: Casual workers display posters advertising their skills at an intersection in Kempton Park, near Johannesburg, South Africa, 1 October 2020. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Unemployment rate dips in Q215 Aug 2023
Chris Blair, CEO at 21st Century
How AI and blockchain can shape sustainability4 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz