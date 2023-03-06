Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Meridian RealtyCatchwordsBizcommunity.comGO Content LabEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Industrial & Logistics Property Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


Growthpoint's Trade Park Phase 2 to meet growing demand for industrial space in KZN

6 Mar 2023
Issued by: Catchwords
Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) has broken ground on Phase 2 of Trade Park, a prime industrial park in the Mount Edgecombe industrial precinct in KwaZulu-Natal, north of Durban. This R180m development is in response to overwhelming demand for, and a genuine scarcity of, quality A-grade warehouse facilities in the region.
Growthpoint's Trade Park Phase 2 to meet growing demand for industrial space in KZN

Trade Park is a midi-unit industrial park comprising two phases of approximately 20,300sqm and 21,600sqm respectively. The highly successful Phase 1 was completed in 2019 and comprises 15 A-grade units ranging in size from 1,000sqm to 2,000sqm. Phase 2 broke ground at the end of January 2023 and comprises four new A-grade units ranging in size from 4,500sqm to 6,500sqm.

Located in the well-established area of Mount Edgecombe North on 52 Siphosetho Road, and close to large residential, industrial, and retail developments, the park provides easy access to the R102 and N2 freeways and is halfway between the busy Durban Harbour and King Shaka International Airport – about 20km from each.

Growthpoint's Trade Park Phase 2 to meet growing demand for industrial space in KZN

Mount Edgecombe has quickly become an established logistics node, driven by the new C3 Corridor road and a dearth of new industrial land around Durban Harbour. The increasing growth of the nearby Cornubia development and the recent upgrading of the N2 and M41 interchange make access to this desirable location a strong drawcard.

Growthpoint Properties identified a gap in the market for midi- and maxi-units in the Mount Edgecombe area several years ago.

“Trade Park has been designed to meet this need with a first-class industrial park designed for businesses that rely on excellent transport access,” says Greg Worst, Growthpoint Properties regional head – KZN. “Strong take-up in Trade Park Phase 1 is a testament to the fact that it is fulfilling a real requirement in the market.”

Growthpoint's Trade Park Phase 2 to meet growing demand for industrial space in KZN

The precinct design is informed by a conscious decision to separate the various functions within Trade Park and thereby maintain clear routes and links for people and vehicles. The functionality of the warehouses, the movement of trucks, and industrial processes are all kept separate from the office links, where staff and visitors can move about freely.

Greg Worst
Greg Worst

“Separating the offices from the industrial processes allows for a different treatment of the office spaces, which include more contemporary features and materials. It also provides the opportunity to create more outward-focused offices which overlook green areas,” says Worst. Beautifully landscaped gardens within the precinct are all fully maintained.

The external form and aesthetic quality of the warehouses is simple, functional and modern with subtle touches to modulate the visual scale of the warehouses and elevate the aesthetic quality of the park.

Each warehouse will have its own offices and ablution facilities as well as cantilevered roof canopies to all roller shutter doors to ensure adequate weather protection at loading areas.

Trade Park Phase 2 boasts extensive features, including 24/7 Security and access control, a three-phase power supply, roof heights of 14m to eaves, and automatic sprinkler systems spec’d for complete compliance.

Sustainable building practices ensure that every aspect of this development is efﬁcient, cost-effective and sustainable. Energy efﬁcient air-conditioning, lighting and structural compliance for solar panels have been included in the design.

“Environmental sustainability is at the core of Growthpoint’s business, and we are committed to integrating green building principles into all our developments,” Worst notes.

Trade Park’s energy-efficient features include a host of energy-efficient lighting solutions in the warehouses and office spaces, as well as in external and security areas. Its design allows for as much natural light as possible within the buildings, which helps reduce electricity costs, hot water heat pumps, roof insulation and external sun louvres, designed to reduce the energy needed for heating and cooling.

The first units at Trade Park Phase 2 are currently being leased and will be ready for occupation from October 2023.

NextOptions
Catchwords
Catchwords is born out of one of the original real estate and retail property marketing and communication agencies in South Africa. We think strategically, stand for simplicity and work with agility.
Read more: Growthpoint Properties, KwaZulu-Natal

Related

Growthpoint powers SA business through load shedding
CatchwordsGrowthpoint powers SA business through load shedding10 Feb 2023
Primedia Outdoor extends advertisers reach with 3 new roadside LED billboards
Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Outdoor extends advertisers reach with 3 new roadside LED billboards20 Oct 2022
Growthpoint boosted by lower vacancies and rental discounts
Growthpoint boosted by lower vacancies and rental discounts14 Sep 2022
Growthpoint set to power Paarl Mall with R50m solar-charged battery system
Growthpoint set to power Paarl Mall with R50m solar-charged battery system16 Aug 2022
Close to 3,000 pairs of Bata Toughees for learners affected by KZN floods
BataClose to 3,000 pairs of Bata Toughees for learners affected by KZN floods7 Jun 2022
Saica welcomes real-time audits on flood disaster relief fund
SAICASaica welcomes real-time audits on flood disaster relief fund31 May 2022
Green Star certified, Prime A-Grade offices at Draper on Main in Claremont, Cape Town
Annual property index shows there is growth in green19 May 2022
#BizTrends2022: Sustainable transformation key to promoting cities as engines of growth
#BizTrends2022: Sustainable transformation key to promoting cities as engines of growth18 Jan 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz