Growthpoint's Trade Park Phase 2 to meet growing demand for industrial space in KZN

Growthpoint Properties (JSE: GRT) has broken ground on Phase 2 of Trade Park, a prime industrial park in the Mount Edgecombe industrial precinct in KwaZulu-Natal, north of Durban. This R180m development is in response to overwhelming demand for, and a genuine scarcity of, quality A-grade warehouse facilities in the region.

Trade Park is a midi-unit industrial park comprising two phases of approximately 20,300sqm and 21,600sqm respectively. The highly successful Phase 1 was completed in 2019 and comprises 15 A-grade units ranging in size from 1,000sqm to 2,000sqm. Phase 2 broke ground at the end of January 2023 and comprises four new A-grade units ranging in size from 4,500sqm to 6,500sqm.

Located in the well-established area of Mount Edgecombe North on 52 Siphosetho Road, and close to large residential, industrial, and retail developments, the park provides easy access to the R102 and N2 freeways and is halfway between the busy Durban Harbour and King Shaka International Airport – about 20km from each.

Mount Edgecombe has quickly become an established logistics node, driven by the new C3 Corridor road and a dearth of new industrial land around Durban Harbour. The increasing growth of the nearby Cornubia development and the recent upgrading of the N2 and M41 interchange make access to this desirable location a strong drawcard.

Growthpoint Properties identified a gap in the market for midi- and maxi-units in the Mount Edgecombe area several years ago.

“Trade Park has been designed to meet this need with a first-class industrial park designed for businesses that rely on excellent transport access,” says Greg Worst, Growthpoint Properties regional head – KZN. “Strong take-up in Trade Park Phase 1 is a testament to the fact that it is fulfilling a real requirement in the market.”

The precinct design is informed by a conscious decision to separate the various functions within Trade Park and thereby maintain clear routes and links for people and vehicles. The functionality of the warehouses, the movement of trucks, and industrial processes are all kept separate from the office links, where staff and visitors can move about freely.

Greg Worst

“Separating the offices from the industrial processes allows for a different treatment of the office spaces, which include more contemporary features and materials. It also provides the opportunity to create more outward-focused offices which overlook green areas,” says Worst. Beautifully landscaped gardens within the precinct are all fully maintained.

The external form and aesthetic quality of the warehouses is simple, functional and modern with subtle touches to modulate the visual scale of the warehouses and elevate the aesthetic quality of the park.

Each warehouse will have its own offices and ablution facilities as well as cantilevered roof canopies to all roller shutter doors to ensure adequate weather protection at loading areas.

Trade Park Phase 2 boasts extensive features, including 24/7 Security and access control, a three-phase power supply, roof heights of 14m to eaves, and automatic sprinkler systems spec’d for complete compliance.

Sustainable building practices ensure that every aspect of this development is efﬁcient, cost-effective and sustainable. Energy efﬁcient air-conditioning, lighting and structural compliance for solar panels have been included in the design.

“Environmental sustainability is at the core of Growthpoint’s business, and we are committed to integrating green building principles into all our developments,” Worst notes.

Trade Park’s energy-efficient features include a host of energy-efficient lighting solutions in the warehouses and office spaces, as well as in external and security areas. Its design allows for as much natural light as possible within the buildings, which helps reduce electricity costs, hot water heat pumps, roof insulation and external sun louvres, designed to reduce the energy needed for heating and cooling.

The first units at Trade Park Phase 2 are currently being leased and will be ready for occupation from October 2023.