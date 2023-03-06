Voetstoots and property defects: What you should know before signing an agreement

The voetstoots principle is usually contained as a standard clause in property sale agreements. The voetstoots clause will stipulate that the purchaser buys the property from the seller as it stands, thereby indemnifying the seller against claims for damages in respect of any defects on the property, whether patent or latent.
Patent defects are defects that are, or should reasonably be, easily identifiable upon inspection of the property (for example cracked walls, broken windows or damaged ceilings). The purchaser is expected to acquaint himself with the general condition of the property to identify patent defects before entering into a property sale agreement.
Latent defects are hidden and not discoverable through a reasonable inspection. An expert is required to identify them (for example rising damp, a faulty pool pump or geyser, rusted internal pipes or leaking roofs). Although the seller is indemnified against claims in respect of defects, he cannot rely on the voetstoots clause if he was aware of a latent defect and deliberately concealed or failed to disclose it with the intention to defraud the purchaser.
The purchaser who wants to challenge the seller’s right to rely on the voetstoots clause should allege and prove that the seller:
Section 67 of the Act brought several changes which, amongst others, seek to transform and professionalise the property sector and to further ensure that members of the public are protected when they participate in property sale or lease transactions. This section aims to minimise disputes due to the condition of the property.
A property practitioner (such as an estate agent) must facilitate the completion of the Mandatory Disclosure Form. The Act stipulates that a property practitioner is required to:
The Act further stipulates that a completed Mandatory Disclosure Form, signed by all parties must be attached to any agreement for the sale or lease of a property and forms an integral part of such an agreement. However, if such a Mandatory Disclosure Form was not completed, signed, or attached, the agreement will not be null and void. It will only be interpreted as if no defects or deficiencies of the property were disclosed to the purchaser. The Act emphasises that nothing prevents the purchaser from undertaking a property inspection to confirm the state of the property before finalising the transaction. Regulation 36 to the Act provides a format that the Mandatory Disclosure Form must follow to ensure a uniform practice of detailed disclosure of information relating to the property.
The Act emphasises the compliance aspect of Section 67 by using the compelling word "must" and therefore highlighting the obligatory compliance requirements that the property practitioner is compelled to adhere to. The main purpose of this provision is to ensure consumer protection for all parties to the transaction and further avoiding unnecessary legal disputes due to non-disclosure of defects.
Further, the provisions of Section 67 are only applicable to property practitioners and does not extend to private sales. Although private sellers or lessors do not need to adhere to this requirement, as they are not regulated by the provisions of the Act based on the definition of a property practitioner in the Act, they are strongly advised to follow a similar approach, by disclosing all known defects to potential purchasers or lessees.
Certain consequences will flow from non-completion of Section 67 by a property practitioner who may be held liable by an affected consumer. In addition, the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority may act against a property practitioner or impose an appropriate sanction, should a property practitioner fail to comply with the provisions of Section 67. If a property practitioner is found guilty of contravening the Act, a committee of inquiry may impose a fine of R15,000.
Section 67 does not repeal the common law principle of voetstoots. A purchaser still has a duty to inspect a property and identify the patent defects. This provision was implemented to enhance the principle of voetstoots by compelling the property practitioner to assist a seller and a purchaser in meeting their obligations imposed by the voetstoots principle and to minimise the legal disputes that may arise therefrom.