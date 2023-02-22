Santaco calls off taxi strike in Cape Town

Minibus taxi association umbrella body, Santaco strike which was scheduled for today, 22 February 2023 has been called off following a successful meeting between the City of Cape Town, Western Cape Government and Santaco. Newly sworn-in Western Cape Minister of Mobility Ricardo Mackenzie met with leaders from Santaco to prevent a "stayaway" this week in the province.

An agreement to provide Mckenzie with the necessary time to engage the organisation on the raised issues has been reached. This will also provide the agreed task team with a chance to meet and tackle the initiatives that were discussed.

"I am extremely pleased that the meeting today has resulted in the looming Santaco taxi strike being called off. As a result of the progress made during today’s engagement, all taxi industry role players are asked to continue with operations as per usual tomorrow. Our people cannot afford disruptions in getting to work and putting food on their tables, and our communities cannot again be exposed to the risk of public violence," says Councillor Rob Quintas, City’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility.

Addressing obstacles

In a statement, the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government said that it will make a sustained effort to engage the leadership and ensure that peaceful and proactive ways are found to address the various obstacles.

"This will be done in the spirit of open and frank ongoing dialogue, where we as government are able to move forward in regularising the industry, and ensuring a working, integrated public transport system in Cape Town," says Quintas

It has been decided that Mackenzie will convene and chair a task team comprised of officials from the Western Cape Government and City, together with the leadership of Santaco, Western Cape. The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility officials will fast track the Special Regulatory Process in consultation with Santaco, and advise the PRE on Operating Licence applications for issuing within the shortest possible timeframe.

The Western Cape Government’s Department of Mobility will furthermore work with Santaco to implement a project to register minibus taxi drivers.

Detailed commitments have been made in the interim regarding initiatives that could assist in addressing the various grievances that have been raised by Santaco. Details on these agreements will be communicated as developments are made.