Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

ASUSBET SoftwareIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Technology Opinion South Africa

7 ways the workplace tech revolution will unfold in 2024

2 Jan 2024
2 Jan 2024
In the ever-evolving commerce landscape, employee productivity and satisfaction forms the foundation of any successful enterprise. The workplace has been revolutionised by the dawn of high-speed internet, the ubiquity of cloud computing, and the sophistication of software solutions. Employees are equipped with the tools to operate with unprecedented efficiency and effectiveness. Warren Bonheim, managing director of managed services provider (MSP) Zinia, offers his seven key insights on the role of technology in enhancing workplace productivity.
Warren Bonheim, cofounder and managing director of Zinia. Source: Supplied.
Warren Bonheim, cofounder and managing director of Zinia. Source: Supplied.

1. Revolutionising communication and collaboration
Modern technological tools have transformed how communication and collaboration occur in the workplace. Platforms such as instant messaging, video conferencing, and collaborative tools have simplified team interactions, making distance a non-issue. This development is especially crucial in the era of remote working, where effective communication and team unity are paramount.

Source: Supplied. Carol Koech, country president, Schneider Electric East Africa.
Bridging the talent shortage in modern data centres

  2 days

2. Automation - a gateway to enhanced productivity and satisfaction
A standout benefit of technology in the workplace is automation. By taking over monotonous tasks, automation tools free up employees to focus on more intricate and creative aspects of their work. This shift leads to increased productivity and job satisfaction, as employees find more value and meaning in their tasks.

3. Data-driven insights for better management
The ability to gather and analyse extensive data sets is a significant advantage offered by technology. This data is invaluable for making informed decisions regarding various business aspects, including employee management. Understanding employee behaviours and preferences enables companies to devise strategies that enhance both productivity and satisfaction.

4. IT Managed Services - ensuring efficiency and continuity
The role of IT managed services is crucial in upholding and enhancing a company's technological backbone. These services ensure that all tech aspects, including software and hardware, are current, secure, and fully operational. Outsourcing IT management helps reduce technical issue-related downtimes, thus offering employees a more efficient and uninterrupted work environment.

5. Cybersecurity is safeguarding employee wellbeing
As dependence on technology grows, so does the importance of cybersecurity. Ensuring the safety of a company's data and the personal information of employees is vital. Adequate cybersecurity measures are essential in maintaining employee trust and confidence.

6. Fostering growth through technology-enabled training
Technology also plays a pivotal role in employee training and development. Through e-learning platforms and online training modules, employees can conveniently enhance their skills. Continuous learning opportunities contribute significantly to employee satisfaction and productivity.

7. The future - AI and machine learning shaping the workplace
Looking forward, technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are poised to further revolutionise the workplace. These technologies offer predictive insights, automate complex tasks, and provide in-depth analysis that might elude human observation, paving the way for greater productivity and operational efficiency.

Incorporating technology in the workplace is no longer optional but a critical necessity for business success in 2024.

Companies that effectively utilise these technological advancements will witness marked improvements in employee productivity and satisfaction. By embracing these innovations, businesses are set to foster a more dynamic, efficient, and rewarding work environment for their staff.

Read more: technology trends, managed services, Warren Bonheim, Zinia
NextOptions


Related

#BizTrends2022: Africa's business revolution powered by technology
#BizTrends2022: Africa's business revolution powered by technology
 5 Jan 2022
5 marketing tech trends to watch in 2021
5 marketing tech trends to watch in 2021
 4 Mar 2021
Reconnecting with humanity in a tech-filled world
Reconnecting with humanity in a tech-filled world
 17 Feb 2020
What are the top tech trends to look out for in Africa in 2020?
What are the top tech trends to look out for in Africa in 2020?
18 Dec 2019
Gartner's Top 10 data analytics trends
Gartner's Top 10 data analytics trends
19 Nov 2019
Source: Supplied
10 Government technology trends for 2019-2020
14 Oct 2019
Customer-led digital innovation strategies for sustainable growth
Customer-led digital innovation strategies for sustainable growth
 29 Aug 2019
10 wireless technology trends for 2019 and beyond
10 wireless technology trends for 2019 and beyond
24 Jul 2019
More industry news

Next
Let's do Biz