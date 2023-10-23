Industries

Technology News South Africa

Web Summit faces mass withdrawals over CEO's remarks

23 Oct 2023
By: Lindsey Schutters
Web Summit, one of the world's major tech conferences, is facing a mass exodus of US delegates. The reason? Controversial comments made by the event's CEO and cofounder, Paddy Cosgrave, about the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Web Summit faces mass withdrawals over CEO's remarks

Cosgrave’s criticism of Western support for Israel following attacks by Hamas has sparked a backlash of epic proportions. The fallout has led to a boycott of the event by several high-profile companies and speakers.

Source:
Activist silenced by Free State High Court for defamatory social media posts

By 1 hour ago

Among those who have withdrawn their participation are tech giants Intel, Siemens, Google, Meta (formerly Facebook), Amazon Web Services, and Stripe. Notable speakers such as Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Sequoia Capital investor Ravi Gupta have also cancelled their appearances.

Marketing and economics professor, author (The Algebra of Happiness) and cohost of the Pivot podcast Scott Galloway also withdrew from his appearance at the conference, saying in a recent episode that “the thinly veiled antisemitism” in the media needs to be addressed.

It is worth noting that Galloway is a self-proclaimed atheist, but he is of Jewish descent with family in Israel.

Despite Cosgrave’s attempts to retract his comments and issue an apology, the boycott has continued to gain momentum. Cosgrave subsequently announced his resignation as the leader of Web Summit.

The event is still scheduled to take place.

Lindsey Schutters
Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
