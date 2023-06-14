Industries

Technology Company news South Africa

Next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers deliver greater energy efficiency

14 Jun 2023
Issued by: Dell Technologies South Africa
South Africa's energy crisis has become a driving force for organisations to optimise the efficiency of their data centres by reducing power consumption as far as possible while maintaining high levels of performance.
Tony Bartlett, director data centre compute solutions at Dell Technologies South Africa
A new range of Dell PowerEdge servers, powered by 4th Generation AMD EPYC™ processors, delivers advanced performance and energy efficient design which will play a major role in helping customers achieve those objectives.

Tony Bartlett, director data centre compute solutions at Dell Technologies South Africa, said: “Customers come to Dell for easily managed yet sophisticated and efficient servers with advanced capabilities to power their business-critical workloads. Our next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers offer unmatched innovation that raises the bar in power efficiency, performance and reliability while simplifying how customers can implement a Zero Trust approach for greater security throughout their IT environments.”

In addition to reduced power consumption, the next-generation PowerEdge servers also enable organisations to reduce their technology footprint and enhance their sustainability across data centres, large-scale public clouds and edge locations.

Roberto Polacsek, senior sales manager EMEA (AMD) said: “The PowerEdge server portfolio with AMD EPYC processors provides a balanced ecosystem that helps businesses achieve faster, more competitive outcomes as well as efficient data centre manageability and end-to-end infrastructure security.”

Dell has included software and engineering enhancements, such as new Smart Flow design, to improve energy and cost efficiency. Expanded Dell APEX data storage capabilities help organisations take an as-a-Service approach, allowing for more effective IT operations that make the most of compute resources while minimising risk.

The new Dell PowerEdge servers are designed to meet the needs of a range of demanding workloads from artificial intelligence and analytics to large-scale databases. They also deliver optimised solutions tailored for cloud service providers managing large-scale, multi-vendor data centres.

From a sustainability perspective, Dell PowerEdge servers offer customers a substantial performance improvement, requiring less floor space and resulting in more powerful and efficient technology across all next generation systems. Key highlights include:

  • Dell Smart Flow design: The Dell PowerEdge servers powered by AMD processors are equipped with Dell’s Smart Cooling technology to help reduce CO2 emissions. Dell Smart Cooling technology allows more airflow through the systems than previous generations, keeping them cooler while performing at the highest levels for extended periods.

  • Dell OpenManage Enterprise Power Manager 3.0 software: Customers can better manage efficiency and cooling goals, monitor carbon emissions and set power caps up to 82% faster to limit overall energy usage. With the enhanced sustainability target tool, customers can determine overall server use, virtual machine and facility energy consumption, leak detection for liquid cooling systems, and more.

  • Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT): Four next-generation Dell PowerEdge servers will be available with the EPEAT silver designation, and 46 systems will be designated EPEAT bronze. The EPEAT ecolabel is a leading global designation, covering products and services from the technology sector that demonstrate a responsible purchasing decision.

“As organisations endeavour to keep up with the demand from resource-hungry workloads such as AI, ML and VDI, they must also prioritise environmental and security goals. With its new Smart Flow design and enhancements to power and cooling management tools, Dell offers organisations significant improvements in efficient server operation alongside the raw performance gains in this newest generation of servers,” Bartlett said.

