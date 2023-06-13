Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Youth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeAfrica MonthMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

MeltwaterBET SoftwareBidvest MobilityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Telecoms News South Africa

Telkom's full-year profit plunges 76.6%

13 Jun 2023
Telecommunications company Telkom on Tuesday posted a 76.6% fall in full-year earnings because of inflationary pressures and increased operational costs amid the country's crippling power cuts.
Customers are served at a branch of Telkom, in Johannesburg on 2 March 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Customers are served at a branch of Telkom, in Johannesburg on 2 March 2022. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The largely state-owned telecommunications company said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - fell to 134.6c from 575.3c in the 12 months ended 31 March.

Its headline earnings per share "excludes the impact of the restructuring cost of (R1,065m) and the tax impact of (R288m) on profit after tax," the company said in a statement.

Like other South African telcos, the company has had to endure the country's worst rolling blackouts on record leaving businesses and households in the dark for up to 10 hours daily.

Telecoms have the added pressure of keeping phone networks running during blackouts.

"Telkom has come through a year marred by unparalleled levels of load shedding and an alarming number of incidents of theft and vandalism targeting network infrastructure," the company said in a statement referring to the power cuts.

NextOptions


SOURCE

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

Go to: https://www.reuters.com/



Related

VS Gaming Weekly Season 2 is bringing esports to the forefront for South African audiences
LevergyVS Gaming Weekly Season 2 is bringing esports to the forefront for South African audiences5 Jun 2023
Huge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles
Broad MediaHuge growth for MyBroadband sponsored articles23 May 2023
DStv Media Sales announces Shaka iLembe sponsors
DStv Media SalesDStv Media Sales announces Shaka iLembe sponsors25 Apr 2023
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out
SA fights to keep phone networks up as lights go out5 Apr 2023
Telkom Business's Yep! portal designed to help SMMEs make the big digital leap
TelkomTelkom Business's Yep! portal designed to help SMMEs make the big digital leap20 Mar 2023
Telkom announces price increases amid high inflation rate
Telkom announces price increases amid high inflation rate2 Mar 2023
Telkom announces job cuts, up to 15% of staff to be impacted
Telkom announces job cuts, up to 15% of staff to be impacted14 Feb 2023
Crippling power shortages hit Telkom's Q3 profit
Crippling power shortages hit Telkom's Q3 profit14 Feb 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz