Digital Covid-19 certificates launches in South Africa

The implementation of digital Covid-19 vaccine certificates has been launched by the National Department of Health today, 5 October.
Those that are are vaccinated can get their certificates by going to the South African Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate System Portal
and choosing 'Get my vaccine certificate'. Thereafter, one has to choose an identity type and then fill out other details such as ID number, vaccination code, and full name.
A Proof of Vaccination code needs to be provided and not the vaccine code that was sent to you when booking with EVDS. People that received the Pfizer vaccine will need two Proof of Vaccination codes.
You will then need to confirm your registered cell number on the EVDs, the system will then send a one time pin to that number which you must enter to proceed.
President Cyril Ramaphosa previously announced: “This certificate can be used to facilitate travel, [and] to access establishments, gatherings, and other forms of activity that require proof of vaccination status. Our approach on this matter is informed by World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines and is in line with international best practice.”