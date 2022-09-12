Wind energy allocation doubled for REIPPPP Bid Window 6

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has amended Bid Window 6 of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme. The South African Wind Energy Association (Sawea) has noted that the wind energy allocation has been doubled to 3,200MW, making up the majority of the increased allocation of 4,200MW across all technologies.

Source: Supplied

The association has welcomed this increase as well as the extended bid submission date, which is now set for 3 October 2022 as it opens the process to new bidders and will help ensure more participation by the wind sector.

“Furthermore, we urge the Nersa concurrence, with the DMRE Minister, to determine the remainder of the IRP 2019 allocation be concluded with urgency to ensure that the president's directive on new generation is met,” said Niveshen Govender, CEO of Sawea.

Speaking on behalf of its members, Sawea says it is certain that the wind sector will respond effectively to the call for this additional generation capacity which will further enable it to play a key role in the country’s energy mix, thereby creating economic value and impact.