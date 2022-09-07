Have your say on energy generation licensing exemptions and regulation

According to the department, the notice seeks to operationalise the “various measures to address South Africa’s electricity challenges”, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the height of the electricity crisis in July.
“It outlines a set of electricity generation activities that are exempt from licensing and those that in addition to being exempt from licensing must also comply with the Code (distribution code, transmission code, or any code approved by the Regulator) and must be registered with the Regulator.
“Some of the activities exempt… include the operation of any generation facility with or without energy storage, of unrestricted capacity, with a Point of Connection on the transmission or distribution power system, and the trading of electricity by a reseller in circumstances respectively specified in sections 3.1 and 3.5 of the proposed Schedule 2 of the Electricity Exemption and Regulation Act,” the department said.
The gazette where the notice has been published can be accessed online at here.
Written comments must be submitted to the Director General of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
