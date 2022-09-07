Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Capital LegacyLexisNexisBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Legislation News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Legal jobs

  • Legal Officer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Have your say on energy generation licensing exemptions and regulation

    7 Sep 2022
    The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has called on interested parties to submit their comments on the proposed Licensing Exemption and Regulation notice published by Minister Gwede Mantashe.
    Image source: Iaroslav Danylchenko –
    Image source: Iaroslav Danylchenko – 123RF.com

    According to the department, the notice seeks to operationalise the “various measures to address South Africa’s electricity challenges”, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the height of the electricity crisis in July.

    “It outlines a set of electricity generation activities that are exempt from licensing and those that in addition to being exempt from licensing must also comply with the Code (distribution code, transmission code, or any code approved by the Regulator) and must be registered with the Regulator.

    “Some of the activities exempt… include the operation of any generation facility with or without energy storage, of unrestricted capacity, with a Point of Connection on the transmission or distribution power system, and the trading of electricity by a reseller in circumstances respectively specified in sections 3.1 and 3.5 of the proposed Schedule 2 of the Electricity Exemption and Regulation Act,” the department said.

    Energy storage: A key piece of the puzzle in South Africa's energy transition
    Energy storage: A key piece of the puzzle in South Africa's energy transition

    By 11 Mar 2021

    The exempt activities include:

    • Operation of a generation facility with or without battery storage for the sole purpose of providing standby or back-up electricity in the event of electricity supply interruption for a duration of no longer than the electricity supply interruption itself;
    • Operation of any generation facility with or without battery storage irrespective of capacity (MW) and the Facility does not have a point of connection, and
    • Operation of a facility with a capacity of no more than 100 kilowatts which complies with the code and has a Point of Connection, the distributor has prescribed the conditions relating to the continued use of the Point of Connection, and the Regulator has prescribed the manner in which the Distributor shall keep a register of each facility.

    The gazette where the notice has been published can be accessed online at here.

    Written comments must be submitted to the Director General of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy

    • By Post to: Private Bag X96, Pretoria, 0001
    • By Hand delivery to: 71 Travenna Campus, Cnr Meintjies and Francis Baard Streets, Sunnyside, Pretoria
    • Email: az.vog.ermd@ebodN.dlanoD
    NextOptions


    SOURCE

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Read more: energy regulations, energy generation, energy storage

    Related

    Renewable sector must educate users or risk the same wrath being directed at Eskom
    Renewable sector must educate users or risk the same wrath being directed at Eskom8 Dec 2021
    These 3 energy storage technologies can help solve the challenge of moving to 100% renewable electricity
    These 3 energy storage technologies can help solve the challenge of moving to 100% renewable electricity30 Aug 2021
    New electricity self-generation thresholds a welcome relief
    New electricity self-generation thresholds a welcome relief11 Jun 2021
    Image source: Getty/Gallo
    Schedule 2 licence cap should be increased to 50MW24 May 2021
    Energy storage: A key piece of the puzzle in South Africa's energy transition
    Energy storage: A key piece of the puzzle in South Africa's energy transition11 Mar 2021
    Renewables, energy storage and the future of smart cities
    Renewables, energy storage and the future of smart cities27 Jan 2021
    Huge 'battery warehouses' could be the energy stores of the future
    Huge 'battery warehouses' could be the energy stores of the future28 Dec 2020
    Mongezi Veti, executive head:sustainability, Exxaro
    Towards a sustainable low-carbon future25 Jun 2020

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz