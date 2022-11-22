Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

RoclaGO Content LabPropelair SASappiCity Lodge HotelBizcommunity.comThe Social Employment FundEast Coast RadioHOT 102.7FMBateleur Brand PlanningSafripolProvantageSoapboxFood Forward SAAmbani Reputation ManagementEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Climate Change News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    #COP28: UAE commits $30bn to climate action finance fund

    1 Dec 2023
    1 Dec 2023
    At COP28 today, the UAE announced a $30bn commitment to the newly launched catalytic climate vehicle, Altérra, that aims to drive international efforts to create a fairer climate finance system, with an emphasis on improving access to funding for the Global South.
    Image source: Tanarat Kongchuenjit –
    Image source: Tanarat Kongchuenjit – 123RF.com

    With this $30bn commitment, Altérra becomes the world’s largest private investment vehicle for climate change action and will aim to mobilize $250bn globally by 2030. It aims to steer private markets towards climate investments and focus on transforming emerging markets and developing economies, where traditional investment has been lacking due to the higher perceived risks across those geographies.

    Finance for climate action is not currently available, accessible or affordable enough where it is needed. By 2030, emerging markets and developing economies will require $2.4tn every year to address climate change. That is why COP28 made fixing climate finance a key pillar of its Action Agenda and has worked to deliver ambitious solutions, including mobilising private markets at scale.

    The launch of the vehicle was described by COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber as a “defining moment” in the creation of a new era of international climate finance.

    Al Jaber, who will chair Altérra’s Board, added: “Altérra provides a transformational solution for attracting private capital. Its scale and structure will create a multiplier effect in climate focused investment, making it a vehicle like no other. Its launch reflects the COP Presidency’s Action Agenda and the UAE’s efforts to make climate finance available, accessible and affordable.”

    Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, COP28 Director-General, will serve as Altérra’s chief executive officer. Altérra will have a team of specialist climate investment professionals who bring a strong track record of investing in emerging and developing markets. Altérra has been established by Lunate, an independent global investment manager, and is housed in the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

    NextOptions


    Related

    Source: Supplied.
    #COP28: AstraZeneca's AZ Forest initiative: Pledging six million trees in Kenya
    4 hours
    Source: Supplied. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Charles III open the inaugural Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum.
    UAE launches groundbreaking COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum
    6 hours
    Image source: devidgrutz –
    #COP28: Unpacking Africa’s emboldened agenda
     2 days
    'COP28 UAE' logo is displayed on the screen during the opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) under the theme of 'United on Climate Action Toward COP28', in Abu Dhabi, UAE, 16 January 2023. Reuters/Rula Rouhana/File Photo
    Impasse broken on climate fund before COP28 but tough road ahead
     7 Nov 2023
    African leaders are proposing new global taxes and reforms to international financial institutions to help fund climate change action, setting up their negotiating position ahead of November's COP28 summit. Some countries already have taxes on carbon, but a global tax has never gained much traction. Source: Reuters
    African leaders call for new global taxes to fund climate change action
     7 Sep 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Hundreds of millions of dollars pledged for African carbon credits at climate summit
     5 Sep 2023
    6 reasons 2023 could be a very good year for climate action
    6 reasons 2023 could be a very good year for climate action
     18 Jan 2023
    COP27 will be remembered as a failure - here's what went wrong
    COP27 will be remembered as a failure - here's what went wrong
     22 Nov 2022
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz