Momentum returns with #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign

Your name lays the foundation for your purpose. Changing ours is a small way of honouring the women who are finding ways to achieve unimaginable success. Stay on #SheOwnsHerSuccess as we surface the barriers that hold us back & work with you to facilitate your unstoppable success pic.twitter.com/5G3C74KGL0 — Momentum (@Momentum_za) August 2, 2021

Following the launch of the first #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign in 2019, which inspired women to be unapologetic about their success, the theme in 2020 sought to inspire women to identify and break through barriers, while encouraging them to take others with them.This year, Momentum aims to celebrate the strides and achievements that women continue to make despite existing socioeconomic, psychological and cultural barriers. It seeks to empower women to rise above the ‘no’s’ and burst through the ‘no not yous’ - with practical tools that empower and remind them that their success is indeed unstoppable.Despite the enormous headways that women have made in the workplace, gender disparities persist. More than one-third of South African households are headed by women and these are approximately 40% poorer than those headed by men, with women earning up to 30% less than their male counterparts. These are fundamental gaps that we need to address through every aspect of society, including the financial sector, and with the support of men.The Momentum #SheOwnsHerSuccess campaign kicked off on 1 August and runs throughout the month of August, promising a lineup of workshops and panel discussions geared toward equipping women with relevant skills. These skills include engaging in personal branding exercises, learning how to negotiate the pay that you are worth, overcoming imposter syndrome in the work place, leaning on support structures to manage burnout and partnering and managing money to leave the financial legacy that your loved ones deserve.“The challenges faced by women are not unique to South Africa. This may be disheartening, but every day women are choosing to partner with individuals, networks and movements to empower them to make previously unimaginable strides on the quest to defining their career and personal success stories,” says Charlotte Nsubuga-Mukasa, head of brand marketing at Momentum.The 360-degree campaign will include a virtual workshop series with Success speaker,best-selling author, podcast host and professional troublemaker, Luvvie Ajayi - Jones. Each workshop is tailored differently throughout the month of August and will aim to provide women with practical tools, advice and solutions to help get them onto the next step on their journey to success.Momentum also seeks to further this campaign beyond Women’s Month because a women’s momentum doesn’t end after August. The journey is just the beginning. The company wishes to encourage women to keep their success in motion by sharpening their focus and refining business skills and passions all year round with the #SheOwnsHerSuccess online hub for with advice, tools, and continuous updates to keep women’s success unstoppable.